Course Rater Confidential: What is the most overrated course in the world?

Ryan Asselta is joined by GOLF.com's Alan Bastable and Joe Passov to discuss the upcoming release of GOLF Magazine's newest rankings of the Top 100 Courses in the U.S. and World.

Tour Confidential: What makes a course worthy of the Top 100?

Our Top 100 Courses panelists are among the most well-respected and well-traveled design evaluators in the world. They can ball, too (average handicap: 7.5). Opinions are their business, but sometimes they like to (and should) keep things on the down-low. To loosen their lips a bit, we've cloaked our raters in anonymity. Here's what they had to say about courses that seem to get a little too much love.

What is the "always-most-overrated" course?

Seminole Golf Club, 15%

"By a mile. Lovely club, nice course, but a pushover unless the wind is blowing and the greens are brown, running at 13+. The upcoming Coore/Crenshaw renovation will help immensely."

Is it possible that Seminole, this Donald Ross-designed posh coastal retreat, is overrated? Larry Lambrecht

Baltusrol (Lower) 12%

"A boring slog of long par 4s. Relies on its competitive history and strong conditioning to impress. Its sister, the Upper, is more interesting, more fun."

Pebble Beach 7%

"The inland holes are good, but not top 10 in the world."

Medinah (No. 3) 6%

"One long, tree-lined hole after another with uninteresting greens and predictable bunkering, broken up by an occasional water-shot par 3.”