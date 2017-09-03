'The Spieth Lower 40,' a fun and challenging short course, to debut this month

Tour Confidential: Who is the best player in the world right now?

Jordan Spieth has yet to design his own golf course, but he did have a hand in one that will debut this month at his former stomping grounds.

The University of Texas Golf Club in Ausin, Texas, plans to unveil "The Spieth Lower 40," a six-hole, par-3 short course, this month. The course was designed by Roy Bechtol but Spieth, who spent a year and a half at Texas, was among those who was consulted.

"I'm excited about it," Spieth told Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman earlier this year. "It's going to be a cool little par-3 golf course that will be demanding visually but still fair for really solid wedge and short game work. I was definitely very hands on. I looked at the blueprints, the mapping, the scale. It's cool being part of the design process with Roy because I'm interested in doing that later in life."

According to Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols, the 6th hole has a bunker in the middle of the green, a nod to Riviera's famous 6th hole. The University of Texas men's golf team's last national championship came at Riviera in 2012. Spieth was a member of that squad.