The three best clubhouses at GOLF's Top 100 Courses

A great course deserves a great clubhouse. Here are the top three clubhouses at Top 100 courses.

1. The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews (St. Andrews, Scotland)

This neoclassical shrine has been an iconic backdrop to the 18th hole of the Old Course since 1854. It took another 160 years before women were permitted, proving that some very old traditions die hard. But it's not as if time has stood still inside. Seven expansions and additions have taken place over the years, among them the stunning bay windows that peer out at golf's most hallowed ground.

Getty Images

2. Augusta National Golf Club (Augusta, Ga.)

The trophy awarded to each year's Masters champion is a glimmering replica of Augusta National's plantation-style clubhouse—that's how significant and revered this building is. The former manor house dates to the mid-19th century, and according to one early plan for Augusta National, was slated for demolition until a member's wife expressed her admiration for it. With money an issue at the time, the building, as well as its adjacent towering oak, survived, and they continue to thrive today.

Fred Vuich/Sports Illustrated

3. Shinnecock Hills Golf Club (Southampton, N.Y.)

America's first golf clubhouse—complete with locker room, showers and grill room—debuted in 1892, and it remains one of its greatest. Designed by legendary architect Stanford White, the hilltop edifice lords over its surroundings but is elegant in its simplicity. Its Shingle style architecture perfectly reflects its coastal Long Island address, and the open interior and plentiful windows afford expansive views of designer William Flynn's revered course. A beverage on its veranda is the ideal round-capper.