The three best 19th holes at GOLF's Top 100 Courses

GOLF.com released its 18th annual Top 100 Courses In the World, with several U.S. courses gracing the Top 10.

Whether you're celebrating a closing birdie at a Top 100 Course, or licking your wounds after a beat down, the 19th hole beckons. Here are the three best spots to grab a post-round drink at Top 100 courses.

1. The Tap Room at the Lodge at Pebble Beach (Pebble Beach, Calif.)

Awash in memorabilia from five U.S. Opens and dozens of Bing Crosby pro-ams (and ringing with the ghostly echoes of countless merry encounters between Tour pros and celebrities), this room lacks only one thing: an ocean view. It matters not. The intimate bar, rich wood paneling and infectious chatter of each day's Pebble Beach conquerors are enough to catapult the Tap Room to the top spot.

Alex Vertikoff/Pebble Beach Company

2. Winged Foot Golf Club (Mamaroneck, N.Y.)

Unmatched in golf are the come-hither indoor/outdoor options at Winged Foot. Sturdy oak paneling and wrought-iron lamps have lent rugged allure to the indoor Grille Room since 1921. The outdoor Terrace overlooks both the East and West courses, where you can relive the wonder of Bobby Jones's closing-hole putt at the 1929 U.S. Open and, well, Phil Mickelson's wayward wallops at the 2006 national championship.

Courtesy of Winged Foot Golf Club

3. The Ryder Cup Bar, Ocean Course, Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Kiawah Island, S.C.)

If toasting to sea views, spectacular sunsets, course design and golf history sounds appealing, there are few better places to indulge than Kiawah. Peering out at both the Atlantic Ocean and the 18th green of Pete Dye's Ocean Course (the venue for 1991's "War by the Shore" Ryder Cup), this 19th hole can be enjoyed indoor, amid Ryder Cup mementos, or on the porch, where a sea breeze will enhance your Sea Breeze.