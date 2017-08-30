Oh-so close! Courses that barely missed GOLF's 2017-18 Top 100 U.S./World rankings

Ryan Asselta is joined by GOLF.com's Alan Bastable and Joe Passov to discuss the upcoming release of GOLF Magazine's newest rankings of the Top 100 Courses in the U.S. and World.

Tour Confidential: What makes a course worthy of the Top 100?

In this game, not everyone gets a trophy.

GOLF Magazine unveils its Top 100 Courses in the U.S. and World every two years, and later this week we'll pull back the curtain on the 2017-18 lists. (We'll publish the Top 100 in the World ranking on Wednesday and the Top 100 in the U.S list Thursday, along with plenty of other ranking-related goodies.)

To whet your whistles, here's a peek at the courses that just barely missed the cut.

While Harbour Town, site of the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage, found a spot in our Top 100 in the U.S. list, it just missed on the World ranking, coming in at No. 101. The same goes for Royal Melbourne's East course in Australia (102nd) and Rye in England (103rd).

As for the 15 that just missed out on the Top 100 in the U.S. list, 2017 PGA Championship venue Quail Hollow came closest, checking in at 101st. Behind it was another former PGA venue, Crooked Stick in Indiana, while White Bear Yacht Club in the Twin Cities suburbs came in at 103.

The 3rd hole at Bandon Trails at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon. Bandon Trails landed in GOLF's Top 100 Courses in the U.S. ranking, but just missed out on the Top 100 on the World list. Wood Sabold

The process of compiling these rankings is no game of darts. Our panel, led by our courses guru and Top 100 Chairman Joe Passov, has more than 100 international members. It includes course architects, major-championship winners, golf journalists and even some devotees who have played each and every Top 100 course in the World. Panelists evaluate a list of roughly 500 tracks to create their rankings and a points system determines the final lineup. (Owners aren't allowed to vote for their properties, and architects can't vote for their original designs.)

Here's a look at the courses that just missed out this time around:

BUBBLE COURSES: TOP 100 IN THE WORLD

101. Harbour Town, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

102. Royal Melbourne (East), Melbourne, Australia

103. Rye, Camber, England

104. Bandon Trails, Bandon, Ore.

105. Streamsong Resort (Red), Streamsong, Fla.

106. Royal Aberdeen (Balgownie), Aberdeen, Scotland

107. Valley Club of Montecito, Montecito, Calif.

108. Peachtree, Atlanta, Ga.

109. Old Sandwich, Plymouth, Mass.

110. Medinah (No. 3), Medinah, Ill.

111. Sand Valley, Nekoosa, Wis.

112. Pasatiempo, Santa Cruz, Calif.

113. Spyglass Hill, Pebble Beach, Calif.

114. Yale University, New Haven, Conn.

115. Yeamans Hall, Hanahan, S.C.

Spyglass Hill made the U.S. list but just missed out on the World ranking. No. 3 at Spyglass Hill Golf Course / Joann Dost

BUBBLE COURSES: TOP 100 IN THE U.S.

101. Quail Hollow, Charlotte, N.C.

102. Crooked Stick, Carmel, Ind.

103. White Bear Yacht Club, White Bear Lake, Minn.

104. The Country Club, Pepper Pike, Ohio

105. Country Club of Fairfield, Fairfield, Conn.

106. Lawsonia (Links), Green Lake, Wis.

107. Atlanta Athletic Club (Highlands), Duluth, Ga.

108. Wykagyl, New Rochelle, N.Y.

109. Oak Tree National, Edmond, Okla.

110. The Kingsley Club, Kingsley, Mich.

111. Gamble Sands, Brewster, Wash.

112. Canterbury, Cleveland, Ohio

113. Kapalua (Plantation), Maui, Hawaii

114. Wannamoisett, Rumford, R.I.

115. Colorado Golf Club, Parker, Colo.