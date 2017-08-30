Course Rater Confidential: What is the always-most-underrated course in the world?

Our Top 100 Courses panelists are among the most well-respected and well-traveled design evaluators in the world. They can ball, too (average handicap: 7.5). Opinions are their business, but sometimes they like to (and should) keep things on the down-low. To loosen their lips a bit, we've cloaked our raters in anonymity. Here's what they had to say about courses that just don't get enough love.

What is the always-most-underrated course in the world?

North Berwick (West Links), 7%

"It's the most 'fun' course in the world."

Los Angeles Country Club (North), 4%

"[Architect] George Thomas was a genius, and not many people have had the opportunity to see his brilliance on display at this masterpiece, but that's about to change with this year's Walker Cup and the [2023] U.S. Open being played at LA North."

The green of the par-3 4th hole at North Berwick Golf Club in North Berwick, Scotland. Getty Images

Pebble Beach, 3%

"Many people think it gets the great ratings because it sits on Stillwater Cove, but the course is sensational."

Royal Melbourne (East), 4%

"Overshadowed by its more famous sibling, it doesn't fall far behind in quality or architectural strategy, charm and playable fun."

St. George's Hill, 3%

"This 1913 Colt classic feels like a cross between Pine Valley and Sunningdale New."

Valderrama, 3%

"Strategically, it's one of the best courses I have ever played, and it's always in beautiful condition."

Yale, 3%

"Yale University—an architecture master class in scale and consequence."