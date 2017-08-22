Where are GOLF's Top 100 Courses in the World? Here's a global breakdown

Tuesday August 22nd, 2017
GOLF unveils 2017-18 Top 100 Courses
GOLF.com released its 18th annual Top 100 Courses In the World, with several U.S. courses gracing the Top 10.
Now that you have seen the complete list of GOLF's 18th biennial ranking of the Top 100 courses in the World, it's time to dig a little deeper—partly for posterity but mostly so you can target which country or region you need to visit for your next bucket-list adventure. Look no further, here's where you can find GOLF's Top 100 Courses in the World. Pack your bags!
United States (44 courses)
Seven of the top 10 courses in the world reside in the U.S., including the top two in Pine Valley (New Jersey) and Cypress Point (California). Augusta National ranks fifth on the world list and the U.S. courses rounding out the top 10 are Shinnecock Hills (6th), National Golf Links (7th), Oakmont (8th) and Pebble Beach (9th). All 44 of the U.S. courses on the world list also appeared in 2015's ranking (and for most many before that). Inverness in Toledo, Ohio, is the lowest ranked U.S. course in the Top 100 of the world, sitting at 98th.
Fred Vuich
Scotland (13)
Surprise, surprise: The top-ranked course from Scotland is St. Andrews' Old Course, which comes in at No. 3, trailing only Pine Valley and Cypress Point. Muirfield, at No. 10, is the other Scottish course in the top 10. While the U.S. has nine courses in the top 16, Scotland has a top-heavy list as well. Royal Dornoch's Championship course is 15th, and Trump Turnberry's Alisa is 16th. Carnoustie (28th), Trump International (46th), Royal Troon (47th) also cracked the top 50.
England (10)
Sunningdale (Old) is the highest English course on the list, coming in at 31st and up four spots from the previous ranking. Two Open rota courses are the next-highest ranked for England: Royal Birkdale (34th) and Royal St. George's (42nd).
Getty Images
Australia (7)
Royal Melbourne (West) just missed out on the top 10, but it still moved up one spot from the previous ranking to come in at No. 11. Kingston Heath, also in Melbourne, jumped up eight spots to No. 20, and Barnbougle Dunes (38th) and New South Wales (43rd) also landed in the top half of the list.
Ireland (5)
Ballybunion (Old) didn't move from its previous ranking (17th) and still leads the plentiful list of Irish honorees. Lahinch (Old) and Portmarnock (Old) were 35th and 49th, respectively, and Waterville (82nd) and the European Club (97th) also found spots on the list.
Japan (3)
Hirono in Kobe moved up two spots and ranks 40th, and Kawana (Fuji) and Tokyo registered at 68th and 99th, respectively.
Canada (3)
Three Canadian courses made the ranking, highlighted by newcomer Cabot Cliffs (50th) in Nova Scotia, the Bill Coore/Ben Crenshaw design that is one of two courses at Cabot Links. Cabot Links, which opened before the Cliffs, is ranked 96th, two spots behind the other Canadian course on the list, St. George's in Ontario (94th).
Evan Schiller
New Zealand (2)
Newcomer Tara Iti in Te Arai debuts at No. 29, and it's joined by Cape Kidnappers in Hawke's Bay, which is 44th.
Northern Ireland (2)
Only two courses from Northern Ireland are in the Top 100, but there's no need to scroll down to find them. Royal County Down in Newcastle jumped up one spot and is now ranked fourth (swapping places with Augusta National). Royal Portrush (Dunluce) also made the list at No. 14.
Countries with one Top 100 course (11): China, Wales, South Korea, Portugal, United Arab Emirates, France, Thailand, Netherlands, Spain, Mexico, Dominican Republic.
100. Prestwick
David Cannon/Getty Images
99. Tokyo
GARY KOBAYASHI / VISIONS IN GOLF
98. Inverness
USGA/ Fred Vuich
97. European Club
96. Cabot Links
Courtesy of Cabot Links
95. Valderrama
David Cannon/Getty Images
94. St. George's
Clive Barber
93. Oak Hill (East)
Montana Pritchard/The PGA of America via Getty Images
92. Walton Heath (Old)
David Cannon/Getty Images
91. Yas Links Abu Dhabi
Kevin Murray
90. Barnbougle (Lost Farm)
Gary Lisbon
89. Ganton
David Cannon/Getty Images
88. Machrihanish
Eric Hepworth
87. Swinley Forest
David Cannon/Getty Images
86. Ballyneal
Evan Schiller
85. Royal Porthcawl
David Cannon/Getty Images
84. Royal Liverpool
David Cannon/Getty Images
83. Winged Foot (East)
David Cannon/Getty Images
82. Waterville
David Cannon/Getty Images
81. Koninklijke Haagsche
Getty Images
80. Sunningdale (New)
David Cannon/Getty Images
79. The Golf Club
JOHN AND JEANNINE HENEBRY
78. Quaker Ridge
David Cannon/Getty Images
77. Cruden Bay
Michael Hobbs
76. Ayodhya Links
Brian Morgan
75. Somerset Hills
Larry Lambrecht
74. Baltusrol (Lower)
David Alexander/Getty Images
73. California Golf Club of San Francisco
Gary Lisbon
72. Cape Wickham
Gary Lisbon
71. Castle Stuart
70. Maidstone
69. Southern Hills
Montana Pritchard/The PGA of America via Getty Images
68. Kawana (Fuji)
Brian Morgan
67. Olympic Club (Lake)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
66. Woodhall Spa (Hotchkin)
Eric Hepworth
65. Bandon Dunes
Wood Sabold
64. Kingsbarns
David Cannon/Getty Images
63. Camargo
John and Jeannine Henebry
62. Ellerston
Courtesy of Great White Shark Enterprises
61. Royal Lytham & St. Annes
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
60. TPC Sawgrass (Stadium)
Fred Vuich for Sports Illustrated
59. Muirfield Village
Jim Mandeville/Nicklaus Designs
58. Whistling Straits (Straits)
David Cannon/Getty Images
57. Shoreacres
GARY W.KELLNER
56. Garden City Golf Club
Russell Kirk
55. Oitavos Dunes
Courtesy of Oitavos Dunes
54. Kiawah Island (Ocean)
Kiawah Island Golf Resort
53. Oakland Hills (South)
Nile Young
52. Bethpage (Black)
Jim Krajicek
51. North Berwick (West)
David Cannon/Getty Images
50. Cabot Cliffs
Evan Schiller
49. Portmarnock (Old)
Aidan Bradley
48. Casa de Campo (Teeth of the Dog)
Courtesy of Casa De Campo
47. Royal Troon (Old)
David Cannon/Getty Images
46. Trump International Golf Links
David Cannon/Getty Images
45. Morfontaine
Joe Passov
44. Cape Kidnappers
Gary Lisbon
43. New South Wales
Gary Lisbon
42. Royal St. George's
David Cannon/Getty Images
41. Nine Bridges
Courtesy of Nine Bridges Golf Club
40. Hirono Golf Club
David Alexander/Getty Images
39. Shanqin Bay
Courtesy of Shanqin Bay
38. Barnbougle Dunes
Larry Lambrecht
37. The Country Club (Clyde/Squirrel)
Larry Lambrecht
36. Diamante (Dunes)
Brian Morgan
35. Lahinch (Old)
David Cannon/Getty Images
34. Royal Birkdale
David Cannon/Getty Images
33. Friar's Head
Evan Schiller
32. Riviera
Chris Condon/Getty Images
31. Sunningdale (Old)
David Cannon/Getty Images
30. Prairie Dunes
David Cannon/Getty Images
29. Tara Iti
Joann Dost
28. Carnoustie (Championship)
Fred Vuich for Sports illustrated
27. Winged Foot (West)
Russell Kirk
26. Pacific Dunes
David Cannon/Getty Images
25. San Francisco
Jim Johnson/Premier Aerials
24. Crystal Downs
John and Jeannine Henebry
23. Seminole
Larry Lambrecht
22. Los Angeles (North)
Larry Lambrecht
21. Chicago Golf Club
John and Jeannine Henebry
20. Kingston Heath
Gary Lisbon
19. Fishers Island
Larry Lambrecht
18. Pinehurst (No. 2)
USGA/John Mummert
17. Ballybunion (Old)
Evan Schiller
16. Trump Turnberry (Ailsa)
David Cannon/Getty Images
15. Royal Dornoch (Championship)
David Cannon/Getty Images
14. Royal Portrush (Dunluce)
David Cannon/Getty Images
13. Sand Hills
John and Jeannine Henebry
12. Merion (East)
USGA/John Mummert
11. Royal Melbourne (West)
Gary Lisbon
10. Muirfield
David Cannon/Getty Images
9. Pebble Beach
Kohjiro Kinno for Sports Illustrated
8. Oakmont
USGA/John Mummert
7. National Golf Links
Fred Vuich/Golf Magazine
6. Shinnecock Hills
Phil Sheldon/Popperfoto/Getty Images
5. Augusta National
Brian Morgan
4. Royal County Down
David Cannon/Getty Images
3. St. Andrews (Old Course)
David Cannon/Getty Images
2. Cypress Point
Mike Ehrmann for Sports Illustrated
1. Pine Valley
Brian Morgan
GOLF's 2017-18 ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the World
