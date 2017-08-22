Where are GOLF's Top 100 Courses in the World? Here's a global breakdown

GOLF.com released its 18th annual Top 100 Courses In the World, with several U.S. courses gracing the Top 10.

Now that you have seen the complete list of GOLF's 18th biennial ranking of the Top 100 courses in the World, it's time to dig a little deeper—partly for posterity but mostly so you can target which country or region you need to visit for your next bucket-list adventure. Look no further, here's where you can find GOLF's Top 100 Courses in the World. Pack your bags!

United States (44 courses)

Seven of the top 10 courses in the world reside in the U.S., including the top two in Pine Valley (New Jersey) and Cypress Point (California). Augusta National ranks fifth on the world list and the U.S. courses rounding out the top 10 are Shinnecock Hills (6th), National Golf Links (7th), Oakmont (8th) and Pebble Beach (9th). All 44 of the U.S. courses on the world list also appeared in 2015's ranking (and for most many before that). Inverness in Toledo, Ohio, is the lowest ranked U.S. course in the Top 100 of the world, sitting at 98th.

The 16th at National Golf Links of America in Southampton, N.Y. Fred Vuich

Scotland (13)

Surprise, surprise: The top-ranked course from Scotland is St. Andrews' Old Course, which comes in at No. 3, trailing only Pine Valley and Cypress Point. Muirfield, at No. 10, is the other Scottish course in the top 10. While the U.S. has nine courses in the top 16, Scotland has a top-heavy list as well. Royal Dornoch's Championship course is 15th, and Trump Turnberry's Alisa is 16th. Carnoustie (28th), Trump International (46th), Royal Troon (47th) also cracked the top 50.

England (10)

Sunningdale (Old) is the highest English course on the list, coming in at 31st and up four spots from the previous ranking. Two Open rota courses are the next-highest ranked for England: Royal Birkdale (34th) and Royal St. George's (42nd).

The par-3 8th hole on the Old Course at Sunningdale Golf Club in Sunningdale, England. Getty Images

Australia (7)

Royal Melbourne (West) just missed out on the top 10, but it still moved up one spot from the previous ranking to come in at No. 11. Kingston Heath, also in Melbourne, jumped up eight spots to No. 20, and Barnbougle Dunes (38th) and New South Wales (43rd) also landed in the top half of the list.

Ireland (5)

Ballybunion (Old) didn't move from its previous ranking (17th) and still leads the plentiful list of Irish honorees. Lahinch (Old) and Portmarnock (Old) were 35th and 49th, respectively, and Waterville (82nd) and the European Club (97th) also found spots on the list.

The 15th hole at Waterville Golf Club in Co Kerry, Ireland.

Japan (3)

Hirono in Kobe moved up two spots and ranks 40th, and Kawana (Fuji) and Tokyo registered at 68th and 99th, respectively.

Canada (3)

Three Canadian courses made the ranking, highlighted by newcomer Cabot Cliffs (50th) in Nova Scotia, the Bill Coore/Ben Crenshaw design that is one of two courses at Cabot Links. Cabot Links, which opened before the Cliffs, is ranked 96th, two spots behind the other Canadian course on the list, St. George's in Ontario (94th).

An ariel view of the par-3 16th hole at Cabot Cliffs. Evan Schiller

New Zealand (2)

Newcomer Tara Iti in Te Arai debuts at No. 29, and it's joined by Cape Kidnappers in Hawke's Bay, which is 44th.

Northern Ireland (2)

Only two courses from Northern Ireland are in the Top 100, but there's no need to scroll down to find them. Royal County Down in Newcastle jumped up one spot and is now ranked fourth (swapping places with Augusta National). Royal Portrush (Dunluce) also made the list at No. 14.

Countries with one Top 100 course (11): China, Wales, South Korea, Portugal, United Arab Emirates, France, Thailand, Netherlands, Spain, Mexico, Dominican Republic.

100. Prestwick David Cannon/Getty Images 99. Tokyo GARY KOBAYASHI / VISIONS IN GOLF 98. Inverness USGA/ Fred Vuich 97. European Club 96. Cabot Links Courtesy of Cabot Links 95. Valderrama David Cannon/Getty Images 94. St. George's Clive Barber 93. Oak Hill (East) Montana Pritchard/The PGA of America via Getty Images 92. Walton Heath (Old) David Cannon/Getty Images 91. Yas Links Abu Dhabi Kevin Murray 90. Barnbougle (Lost Farm) Gary Lisbon 89. Ganton David Cannon/Getty Images 88. Machrihanish Eric Hepworth 87. Swinley Forest David Cannon/Getty Images 86. Ballyneal Evan Schiller 85. Royal Porthcawl David Cannon/Getty Images 84. Royal Liverpool David Cannon/Getty Images 83. Winged Foot (East) David Cannon/Getty Images 82. Waterville David Cannon/Getty Images 81. Koninklijke Haagsche Getty Images 80. Sunningdale (New) David Cannon/Getty Images 79. The Golf Club JOHN AND JEANNINE HENEBRY 78. Quaker Ridge David Cannon/Getty Images 77. Cruden Bay Michael Hobbs 76. Ayodhya Links Brian Morgan 75. Somerset Hills Larry Lambrecht 74. Baltusrol (Lower) David Alexander/Getty Images 73. California Golf Club of San Francisco Gary Lisbon 72. Cape Wickham Gary Lisbon 71. Castle Stuart 70. Maidstone 69. Southern Hills Montana Pritchard/The PGA of America via Getty Images 68. Kawana (Fuji) Brian Morgan 67. Olympic Club (Lake) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images 66. Woodhall Spa (Hotchkin) Eric Hepworth 65. Bandon Dunes Wood Sabold 64. Kingsbarns David Cannon/Getty Images 63. Camargo John and Jeannine Henebry 62. Ellerston Courtesy of Great White Shark Enterprises 61. Royal Lytham & St. Annes Richard Heathcote/Getty Images 60. TPC Sawgrass (Stadium) Fred Vuich for Sports Illustrated 59. Muirfield Village Jim Mandeville/Nicklaus Designs 58. Whistling Straits (Straits) David Cannon/Getty Images 57. Shoreacres GARY W.KELLNER 56. Garden City Golf Club Russell Kirk 55. Oitavos Dunes Courtesy of Oitavos Dunes 54. Kiawah Island (Ocean) Kiawah Island Golf Resort 53. Oakland Hills (South) Nile Young 52. Bethpage (Black) Jim Krajicek 51. North Berwick (West) David Cannon/Getty Images 50. Cabot Cliffs Evan Schiller 49. Portmarnock (Old) Aidan Bradley 48. Casa de Campo (Teeth of the Dog) Courtesy of Casa De Campo 47. Royal Troon (Old) David Cannon/Getty Images 46. Trump International Golf Links David Cannon/Getty Images 45. Morfontaine Joe Passov 44. Cape Kidnappers Gary Lisbon 43. New South Wales Gary Lisbon 42. Royal St. George's David Cannon/Getty Images 41. Nine Bridges Courtesy of Nine Bridges Golf Club 40. Hirono Golf Club David Alexander/Getty Images 39. Shanqin Bay Courtesy of Shanqin Bay 38. Barnbougle Dunes Larry Lambrecht 37. The Country Club (Clyde/Squirrel) Larry Lambrecht 36. Diamante (Dunes) Brian Morgan 35. Lahinch (Old) David Cannon/Getty Images 34. Royal Birkdale David Cannon/Getty Images 33. Friar's Head Evan Schiller 32. Riviera Chris Condon/Getty Images 31. Sunningdale (Old) David Cannon/Getty Images 30. Prairie Dunes David Cannon/Getty Images 29. Tara Iti Joann Dost 28. Carnoustie (Championship) Fred Vuich for Sports illustrated 27. Winged Foot (West) Russell Kirk 26. Pacific Dunes David Cannon/Getty Images 25. San Francisco Jim Johnson/Premier Aerials 24. Crystal Downs John and Jeannine Henebry 23. Seminole Larry Lambrecht 22. Los Angeles (North) Larry Lambrecht 21. Chicago Golf Club John and Jeannine Henebry 20. Kingston Heath Gary Lisbon 19. Fishers Island Larry Lambrecht 18. Pinehurst (No. 2) USGA/John Mummert 17. Ballybunion (Old) Evan Schiller 16. Trump Turnberry (Ailsa) David Cannon/Getty Images 15. Royal Dornoch (Championship) David Cannon/Getty Images 14. Royal Portrush (Dunluce) David Cannon/Getty Images 13. Sand Hills John and Jeannine Henebry 12. Merion (East) USGA/John Mummert 11. Royal Melbourne (West) Gary Lisbon 10. Muirfield David Cannon/Getty Images 9. Pebble Beach Kohjiro Kinno for Sports Illustrated 8. Oakmont USGA/John Mummert 7. National Golf Links Fred Vuich/Golf Magazine 6. Shinnecock Hills Phil Sheldon/Popperfoto/Getty Images 5. Augusta National Brian Morgan 4. Royal County Down David Cannon/Getty Images 3. St. Andrews (Old Course) David Cannon/Getty Images 2. Cypress Point Mike Ehrmann for Sports Illustrated 1. Pine Valley Brian Morgan GOLF's 2017-18 ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the World 1 100 Close expandIcon 1 100 Close

