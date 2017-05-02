The PGA Tour heads back to North Carolina for the Wells Fargo Championship this week, but it will call a new course home for the first time in more than a decade. Here are some things you probably didn't know about Eagle Point Golf Club, host of the Wells Fargo Championship while regular host Quail Hollow undergoes updates for the 2017 PGA Championship.

1. It’s only the second host of the Wells Fargo since the tournament’s inception in 2003. Up until 2017, the event was held at Quail Hollow Club, the site of this year’s PGA Championship.

2. The private course is four hours east of Quail Hollow in Wilmington, N.C., and was designed by Tom Fazio. It’s 7,259 yards and opened in 2000.

The 17th hole at Eagle Point Golf Club. Larry Lambrecht

3. Eagle Point has never hosted a tour event, but early returns from both players and fans are promising.

Finishing hole at Eagle Point Golf Club. pic.twitter.com/wKbdQLta6Q — Zac Blair (@z_blair) April 30, 2017

4. For that matter, the Wilmington, N.C., area has not hosted a PGA Tour event in 46 years -- The Azalea Open Invitational, an official PGA Tour event from 1949-1970, was last run in 1971.

Arnold Palmer won the Azalea Open Golf tournament with four round total of 282 in Wilmington, N.C., on March 31, 1957. AP Photo

5. In preparation for hosting the Wells Fargo, Marsh Benson, the former superintendent of Augusta National for 27 years, oversaw the courses aesthetic improvements. No wonder Steven Bowditch is referring to it as Augusta Point.

I thought we were playing in NC not GA this week.. wow!! This place is unreal.. #WellsFargoChamp #augustapoint pic.twitter.com/bZc8EMix0X — bowdo (@bowdo83) April 30, 2017

6. PGA Tour members Webb Simpson and Carl Pettersson are also members at Eagle Point.