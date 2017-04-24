8 sublime golf resort spas to soothe the body and mind

Golf can hurt your pride and your posture. That's where spas come in. If the courses at these luxe properties put a hurt on you, their world-class spas can be a balm to both mind and body.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

The Big Island, Hawaii

Black lava salt and Hibiscus—that sounds like the makings of a killer cocktail. But they also work as essences in the scented oils you get to choose from when you customize your treatment at this retreat. Nestled in a landscape of island greenery and dotted with plunge pools, the spa looks every bit a tropical idyll. A stone massage in one of the new secluded hales should not be missed. (Picture a hut fit for Hawaiian royalty.) It's even better than sipping an umbrella drink on the beach. Plus, Hualalai has two courses, including Jack Nicklaus's first Hawaiian design, host of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship on the Tour Champions circuit. Hualalai Island Stone Massage rates: $255 for 80 minutes. fourseasons.com/hualalai/

Sea Island Resort

Sea Island, Ga.

Any golf-resort spa worth its bath salts offers sports-specific treatment. The Spa at Sea Island takes the practice to a new level. Among the treats at this seaside sanctuary is whole-body cryotherapy, a progressive sports-recovery technique that has become popular with athletes such as Sea Island–based Tour pros Jonathan Byrd and Davis Love III (DL3, by the way, helped redesign Retreat, one of the resort's three tracks.) The treatment involves a short plunge in a cold bath—and we mean cold. Nitrogen vapors cool the air around the body to Arctic temperatures. Not only is it safe; it's restorative, especially when paired with a post-cryotherapy massage. Single cryotherapy session: $70; or three for $140. seaisland.com

The Boulders Resort & Spa

Scottsdale, Ariz.

The spa at this tranquil high-desert resort—which features two Jay Morrish designs—overlooks an otherworldly landscape studded with 12-million-year-old boulder formations. If that doesn't put your game into greater perspective, you can always go find Zen in a tipi intended for meditation. Other spa treatments draw heavily on Native American traditions, including the Turquoise Wrap, which is based on the ancient belief that the color turquoise creates a sense of well-being. It includes a hydrotherapy bath in turquoise oils, a blue cornmeal scrub and a wrap in ionized turquoise clay. Turquoise Wrap: $210 for 80 minutes. theboulders.com

PGA National Resort & Spa

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Sanitas per aquam is Latin for health through water, and it hints at what awaits when you ease into the spa at this famous, freshly renovated resort. The centerpiece here is Waters of the World, a constellation of soaking pools infused with healing salts imported from the Dead Sea in Israel and the Salies-de-Béarn in France. Water plays a different role elsewhere on the property, which includes the Champion course, host site of the annual Honda Classic. Be warned: It's not nearly as relaxing to get wet at the Bear Trap. Access to the Waters of the World is complimentary for guests who spend $50 or more in the spa. pgaresort.com

Four more golfy spas that will make you say "Ahh"

• Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Mo.

• CordeValle, San Martin, Calif.

• Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, Sonoma, Calif.

• Mukul Beach Golf and Spa, Guacalito de la Isla, Nicaraugua

