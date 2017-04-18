Courses and Travel

Tiger Woods to design his first public golf course at Missouri's Big Cedar Lodge

Joe Passov
Tuesday April 18th, 2017
0:53 | Tour & News
Tiger Woods announces first public course design

RIDGEDALE, Mo. -- Tiger Woods' playing career may have crawled to a halt, but his design career continues to gather steam.

TGR Design announced Tuesday that it has inked a deal to build its first public-access course, called Payne's Valley, for the Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo., just south of Branson on the Arkansas border.

Woods now has his name attached to 10 different design projects in varying stages of development, ranging from championship courses to a restoration to a practice facility. He has completed two courses: Diamante's El Cardonal in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Bluejack National outside of Houston.

Woods previewed the Big Cedar announcement with a tweet last Wednesday, saying "I've always wanted to design a public course and I'm very happy that my TGR Design company will make a big announcement next week."

The newest edition to TGR Design.
@AdamSchupak Twitter

Woods' client is Johnny Morris, owner of the resort property and the founder of Bass Pro Shops. Big Cedar Lodge is the home to this week's Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf event on the PGA Tour Champions circuit and is already a beehive of new golf activity.

The Champions tour will play the Tom Fazio-designed Buffalo Ridge Springs course, as well as the Jack Nicklaus-designed Top of the Rock, a splashy par-3 layout. Gary Player, who will team with Nicklaus this week, is opening another short course here this month, and Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw are busy working on a second championship course for Big Cedar Lodge, set to open in 2018.

Even with Nicklaus, Player, Tom Watson and Lee Trevino set to compete this week, Woods took center stage Tuesday.

 

<p>Opened April 2016</p>Conjured up from a long-closed, unfinished Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw project, Bluejack National benefits from a property that's somewhat unusual for Houston, with natural water hazards, elevation changes and mature trees, including its namesake oaks. Thank to these existing corridors from its previous life, and an abundance of natural hazards, Bluejack National possessed a rare maturity on opening day. Echoing his design philosophy first realized at Diamante's El Cardonal in Mexico, Woods says, "From a design standpoint, I try to create options, to make it friendly, but challenging for all levels." —Joe Passov
Bluejack National, Montgomery, Texas

Opened April 2016

Conjured up from a long-closed, unfinished Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw project, Bluejack National benefits from a property that's somewhat unusual for Houston, with natural water hazards, elevation changes and mature trees, including its namesake oaks. Thank to these existing corridors from its previous life, and an abundance of natural hazards, Bluejack National possessed a rare maturity on opening day. Echoing his design philosophy first realized at Diamante's El Cardonal in Mexico, Woods says, "From a design standpoint, I try to create options, to make it friendly, but challenging for all levels." —Joe Passov
Courtesy Bluejack National
<p>Opened December 2014</p>Diamante’s El Cardonal is a sturdy test from the tips, at 7,363 yards, par 72, with a slope of 140 and a rating of 75.9. From the middle set of the five tees, however, it’s a very manageable 6,291 yards, with a 70.9 rating and 127 slope. Fairways are wide (“it’s windy here,” Woods said, “so we provided width”), greens are large and sport of variety of shapes and contours and recoveries are easily in reach, even with the desert framing most of the holes.—Joe Passov
El Cardonal at Diamante, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Opened December 2014

Diamante’s El Cardonal is a sturdy test from the tips, at 7,363 yards, par 72, with a slope of 140 and a rating of 75.9. From the middle set of the five tees, however, it’s a very manageable 6,291 yards, with a 70.9 rating and 127 slope. Fairways are wide (“it’s windy here,” Woods said, “so we provided width”), greens are large and sport of variety of shapes and contours and recoveries are easily in reach, even with the desert framing most of the holes.—Joe Passov
Courtesy Diamante Cabo San Lucas
<p>Opened December 2016</p>What makes the Oasis special? It can be played as both a 12-hole par-3 course OR a three-hole course featuring a par 3, 4 and 5. In the tweets Woods sent to announce the new short course, he shared that the 12-hole course could be played in an hour and the three-hole course in just over an hour. He also added, “I want to design fun, playable courses that bring people together and bring golfers back to the game.”—Sean Steinemann
The Oasis Short Course, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Opened December 2016

What makes the Oasis special? It can be played as both a 12-hole par-3 course OR a three-hole course featuring a par 3, 4 and 5. In the tweets Woods sent to announce the new short course, he shared that the 12-hole course could be played in an hour and the three-hole course in just over an hour. He also added, “I want to design fun, playable courses that bring people together and bring golfers back to the game.”—Sean Steinemann
Courtesy Tiger Woods Design
<p>Expected opening 2018</p>Dubbed "The Playgrounds," the course will be 10 holes, ranging from 70 to 165 yards, and routed along the coast. There are plans for an 18-hole track as well, in addition to luxury cottages and beach-front estates that are currently under construction.—Coleman McDowell
Jack's Bay, Rock's Sound, Bahamas

Expected opening 2018

Dubbed "The Playgrounds," the course will be 10 holes, ranging from 70 to 165 yards, and routed along the coast. There are plans for an 18-hole track as well, in addition to luxury cottages and beach-front estates that are currently under construction.—Coleman McDowell
Courtesy Tiger Woods Design
<p>Expected opening 2018</p>Woods announced in December 2014 that he would team with Donald Trump to craft a new 18-hole championship course for Trump World Golf Club Dubai. The new course will be located within the 55 million square-foot master community of Akoya Oxygen, a Trump Organization/DAMAC Properties collaboration. Coincidence or not, the new course will be mostly located on the site of his aborted first design, Al Ruwaya, that was abandoned before completion in 2009.-– Joe Passov
Trump World Golf Club Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Expected opening 2018

Woods announced in December 2014 that he would team with Donald Trump to craft a new 18-hole championship course for Trump World Golf Club Dubai. The new course will be located within the 55 million square-foot master community of Akoya Oxygen, a Trump Organization/DAMAC Properties collaboration. Coincidence or not, the new course will be mostly located on the site of his aborted first design, Al Ruwaya, that was abandoned before completion in 2009.-– Joe Passov
Courtesy Tiger Woods Design
<p>Expected opening 2020</p>In December, Woods announced that he would be a part of a major golf course renovation on Chicago’s South Side. The course is expected to range between 7,300 and 7,600 yards and could be joined by a short course or par-3 course. "This project can create incredible possibilities for the community on the South Side," Woods said. "We want to design a course that everyone will enjoy."
South Shore and Jackson Park golf course restoration, Chicago, Ill.

Expected opening 2020

In December, Woods announced that he would be a part of a major golf course renovation on Chicago’s South Side. The course is expected to range between 7,300 and 7,600 yards and could be joined by a short course or par-3 course. "This project can create incredible possibilities for the community on the South Side," Woods said. "We want to design a course that everyone will enjoy."
Courtesy Tiger Woods Design
Woods will overhaul Beijing Tian’an Holiday Golf Club, a 27-hole facility just outside the capital that will reopen as Pacific Links National Golf Club. Woods has been hired by Pacific Links International, a Canada-based company that markets a global reciprocal membership plan to golfers. The course will anchor the "Pacific Links’ 27 Club," which the company says will feature a collection of 12 layouts in the Beijing and nearby Tianjin regions designed by such marquee names as Greg Norman, Ernie Els, Fred Couples and Pete Dye. –Josh Sens
Pacific Links National Golf Club, Beijing, China
Woods will overhaul Beijing Tian’an Holiday Golf Club, a 27-hole facility just outside the capital that will reopen as Pacific Links National Golf Club. Woods has been hired by Pacific Links International, a Canada-based company that markets a global reciprocal membership plan to golfers. The course will anchor the "Pacific Links’ 27 Club," which the company says will feature a collection of 12 layouts in the Beijing and nearby Tianjin regions designed by such marquee names as Greg Norman, Ernie Els, Fred Couples and Pete Dye. –Josh Sens
Courtesy Tiger Woods Design
Similar to Woods's Cardoval design also at Diamante, this planned 18-hole course will offer golfers the chance to choose a variety of options from tee to green, with plenty of places for recovery shots and strategy. The course will be built in a low area of the land that is secluded and protected from wind.
The Oasis at Diamante, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Similar to Woods's Cardoval design also at Diamante, this planned 18-hole course will offer golfers the chance to choose a variety of options from tee to green, with plenty of places for recovery shots and strategy. The course will be built in a low area of the land that is secluded and protected from wind.
Courtesy Tiger Woods Design
TGR Design announced April 18, 2017, that it has inked a deal to build its first public-access course, called Payne's Valley, for the Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo., just south of Branson on the Arkansas border. Woods will also design a short course. Already on the property are the Tom Fazio-designed Buffalo Ridge Springs course and the Jack Nicklaus-designed Top of the Rock, a splashy par-3 layout. Gary Player is opening another short course there, and Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw are working on a second championship course for Big Cedar Lodge, set to open in 2018.--Joe Passov
Payne's Valley, Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Missouri
TGR Design announced April 18, 2017, that it has inked a deal to build its first public-access course, called Payne's Valley, for the Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo., just south of Branson on the Arkansas border. Woods will also design a short course. Already on the property are the Tom Fazio-designed Buffalo Ridge Springs course and the Jack Nicklaus-designed Top of the Rock, a splashy par-3 layout. Gary Player is opening another short course there, and Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw are working on a second championship course for Big Cedar Lodge, set to open in 2018.--Joe Passov
@AdamSchupak Twitter
PHOTOS: Tiger Woods's golf courses around the world
1 9
Close
expandIcon
1 9
Close

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN