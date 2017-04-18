Four Seasons Dallas installs a putting green in the lobby

Now you can work on your short game while waiting to check into your room.

Ahead of the AT&T Byron Nelson on May 15, Four Seasons Dallas has installed a putting green in their lobby for guests. The green was created by Southwest Greens, a company specializing in synthetic turf. This Four Seasons location is adjacent to the TPC course that hosts the Byron Nelson, so it makes sense that they'd roll out the (green) carpet for the tournament. They also offer guests the option to book the Byron Nelson suite, which boasts views of the golf course and rents for an average of $8,500 per night.

The hotel's sister property in Houston made golf fans jealous in February when it announced a luxury Topgolf suite, for visitors and guests alike.