What would you shoot at Augusta? Find out with our score predictor

Augusta National Golf Club, is a punishing course, even without brutal weather conditions like the ones that players contended with earlier this week at the 2017 Masters. Graeme McDowell, answering a fan's question Saturday, said that an 85 shooter couldn't break 100 at Augusta. Ever wondered how you'd stack up? Use our score predictor tool to find out.

The calculator takes a number of factors into account, including your handicap, driving skills and mental toughness. You can find it on the bottom right of the linked page on desktop, or scroll down on the linked page on mobile.