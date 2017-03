Nonstop flights from Denver to Bandon Dunes are back

Bandon As You've Never Seen It Before

Good news for golfers eager to experience the beauty of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort with minimal travel hassle: Direct flights between Denver and Southwest Oregon Regional Airport (the nearest airport to Bandon Dunes at 35 minutes away) will resume service on June 11.

Book Flights Now

The flights, offered on United Airlines, are timed to allow golfers to fit 18 holes in upon arrival during the summer and another 18 on the morning of departure. Golfers can also reach Southwest Oregon Regional Airport via Portland, Oregon, and San Francisco.

The courses at Bandon Dunes have been a recurring highlight in GOLF magazine's Top 100 Courses You Can Play, and now you can finally get there (and easily) to see for yourself.