Pebble Beach unveils new accommodations that line fairway of first hole

Pebble Beach: Fly over the most stunning course on earth

Pebble Beach sits atop many a bucket list for golfers. And for good reason. For years, Pebble Beach has been one of the best public golf venues in the United States. It's ranked No. 1 on our Top 100 Courses You Can Play and took home a Platinum award in our Premier Resorts rankings last year. And now, it's getting better.

The famed resort revealed a sneak peak at "Fairway One," a new set of accommodations that will debut this summer. Located down the left side of the fairway of the first hole, the location couldn't be more convenient. It's a few steps from the opening tee, the Tap Room and views of the Pacific. The Lodge at Pebble Beach is the primo place to stay, but now it's got competition.

Specs include two four-bedroom cottages, 30 guest rooms and a 6,000 square foot meeting facility. With an outside porch area, you can sit outside with a morning coffee and watch groups roll through. Just watch for a hook off the tee.

Here’s your first look at Fairway One - an exciting addition to The Lodge at Pebble Beach. 👀 Click the link in our bio to learn more. #FairwayOne #mypebblebeach A post shared by Pebble Beach Resorts (@pebblebeachresorts) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:08pm PST

The view of the lodges from the first fairway. pebblebeach.com