Courses and Travel

The best Instagrams of Augusta National Golf Club

GOLF WIRE
Wednesday March 8th, 2017
2:52 | Tour & News
Masters Trivia 2016: Are You Smarter Than a Sportswriter?

Augusta National Golf Club, the storied home of the Masters, is perhaps the most famous golf course in the world. It's also one of the most exclusive. But that doesn't mean that fans don't sometimes manage to see Augusta's majestic greens and rolling hills up close. For those of us outside the gates, these photos from Instagram provide a glimpse of Augusta's fabled beauty.

The first round of the 81st Masters begins April 6. But until you can see the breathtaking course through your TV, here's a small taste of what is to come, and look forward to.

One. Month. 🏆 #themasters

A post shared by The Instagolfer - Matt Baseley (@instagolfing) on

76 days until the Masters⛳ tag 3 friends you would take with you.

A post shared by The Golfing Thing (@thegolfingthing) on

The countdown has started... only 99 days until the Masters. Is there a better tournament year after year?

A post shared by ward pateman (@ward.fitter) on

36 Days out. #TheMasters

A post shared by The Golf Performance Center (@gpcacademy) on

 

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN