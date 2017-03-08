Masters Trivia 2016: Are You Smarter Than a Sportswriter?

Augusta National Golf Club, the storied home of the Masters, is perhaps the most famous golf course in the world. It's also one of the most exclusive. But that doesn't mean that fans don't sometimes manage to see Augusta's majestic greens and rolling hills up close. For those of us outside the gates, these photos from Instagram provide a glimpse of Augusta's fabled beauty.

The first round of the 81st Masters begins April 6. But until you can see the breathtaking course through your TV, here's a small taste of what is to come, and look forward to.

Because in less than a month its The Masters week ⛳️🌸 #tb #augustanational #themasters #golf #azaleas #traditions A post shared by Mari Suursalu (@marisuursalu) on Mar 7, 2017 at 4:00am PST

One. Month. 🏆 #themasters A post shared by The Instagolfer - Matt Baseley (@instagolfing) on Mar 6, 2017 at 10:35am PST

76 days until the Masters⛳ tag 3 friends you would take with you. A post shared by The Golfing Thing (@thegolfingthing) on Jan 20, 2017 at 5:58am PST

The countdown has started... only 99 days until the Masters. Is there a better tournament year after year? A post shared by ward pateman (@ward.fitter) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:40pm PST

I love this place. But then again, who doesn't. If it's freak and on the ground it feels like carpet. #whyilovethisgame #golfcourse #photography #wishihadenoughmoneytoplayhere #golfdigest A post shared by Joshua Simkins (@thesimkins) on Aug 15, 2016 at 10:26am PDT

Only 4 weeks to the US Masters 👍🏻 #golf #usmasters #augustanational @augusta_nationalgolf #dogwoods #spring #georgia #golfmajors #beauty A post shared by Johan Schmidt (@johanschmidtphotography) on Mar 4, 2017 at 11:34pm PST