Wednesday March 8th, 2017
2:52 | Tour & News
Augusta National Golf Club, the storied home of the Masters, is perhaps the most famous golf course in the world. It's also one of the most exclusive. But that doesn't mean that fans don't sometimes manage to see Augusta's majestic greens and rolling hills up close. For those of us outside the gates, these photos from Instagram provide a glimpse of Augusta's fabled beauty.
The first round of the 81st Masters begins April 6. But until you can see the breathtaking course through your TV, here's a small taste of what is to come, and look forward to.
A tributary to Rae's Creek winds in front of a raised green. Hole 13. One month to go...
A tradition like no other. Who's getting excited for The Masters?