Houston Astros owner Jim Crane is selling his Pebble Beach pad, a nine-acre estate with eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, the Los Angeles Times reports. The house sits on a prime location, with views of the ocean and the golf courses. For $37.9 million, you'll get 11,903 square feet of house, an infinity pool, cabana, library, game room and "caretaker cottage." Glass windows and ample deck space take advantage of sunsets and stunning sea vistas. Crane is an avid golfer -- he owns the Floridian National Golf Club -- and he's played with everyone from Barack Obama to Arnold Palmer.

According to the Times, Crane bought the house in 1998 for $5.5 million.

Courtesy Carmel Realty Company