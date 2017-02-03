Topgolf recently debuted its brand new "Swing Suite" experience at the Four Seasons Houston, a golf fan's paradise combining Topgolf simulators with comfy seating, HDTVs and food and drink. In a press release, Four Seasons General Manager Tom Segesta suggested that the new space was "Houston's living room," a cozy place to enjoy craft cocktails and play Topgolf. The Swing Suite is designed to complement the renovated hotel's restaurant and bar Bayou & Bottle, serving eats like candied bacon, Texas whiskey caramel corn, and herb and cheddar biscuits.

Topgolf views the venture as an opportunity to reach people who might not otherwise visit their locations. "Bringing the Topgolf Swing Suite into downtown Houston allows us to entertain hotel guests who may not be able to venture out to one of our three Houston-area venues," said National Director of Operations Scott McCurry.

You can rent Topgolf's swing suite by the hour for groups of up to 15 people.