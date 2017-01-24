Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100

by Joe Passov

What Would You Shoot on the World's Best Courses?

10

The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of

The World's Toughest Golf Course Critic

by Joe Passov
12

Travelin' Joe: The Best Courses I Played in 2014

11

11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy

8

Best New Courses of 2014

15

Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play

Next on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List: Shadow Creek

by Joe Passov
15

The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards

Top 100 Courses in the World 2015

Top 100 Courses in the U.S. 2015

100

Top 100 Courses You Can Play 2014

Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun

by Alan Bastable

Nicklaus Delivers With New Track in Colombia

by Joe Passov

Ireland Has More Than Seaside Tracks to Offer

by Jessica Marksbury

Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games

by Alan Bastable

Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores

by Joe Passov
7

13 Most Far-Flung Top 100 Courses

The 10 Best Golf Resorts in North America -- Chosen By You!

by Joe Passov
10

Bargain Courses in the Top 100 You Can Play

10

10 Golf Courses to Play Before You Turn 40

Gil Hanse Has Another Winner in Mossy Oak

by Joe Passov

Davis Love III's New Atlantic Dunes Is Better Than Ever

by Joe Passov

Silo Ridge Field Club Injects 18 Holes of Fun into New York's Hudson Valley

by Joe Passov
7

The Bad Little Nine: The World's Hardest Stretch of Par-3 Holes

The Ultimate Hawaii Golf Guide

by Joe Passov

The Ultimate Golfer's Guide to Pebble Beach

by Joe Passov

Arnold Palmer's First Signature Course Up for Sale

The 6th Annual Travelin' Joe Awards

by Joe Passov

The Best Golf Courses You Can Play in Hawaii

by Joe Passov

Four Amazing Golf Cruises That Could Be Your Trip of a Lifetime

by Josh Sens

6 Exciting New Golf Courses Opening in 2017

by Joe Passov

Best Golf Courses You Can Play in Every State

by Joe Passov

Astronaut Tweets Photo of Pebble, Cypress Point from Space

by GOLF WIRE
9

9 Golf Courses for a Winter Escape

Crash Course: A Golfer's Weekend in Tampa

by Coleman McDowell

Crash Course: A Golfer's Weekend in Palm Springs

by Jessica Marksbury

Rio's Olympic Golf Course at a Crossroads

10

The Best New Golf Courses of 2016

The Old Course Hotel Is Installing a Golf-Proof Roof

by GOLF WIRE

Jack Nicklaus Is Building His Newest Golf Course in Turkmenistan

Tiger Woods Unveils Awesome New Short Course in Mexico

by Sean Steinemann

Chambers Bay Covered in a Rare Snow Is Gorgeous

by GOLF WIRE

Gil Hanse Hired for Extreme Makeover of Pinehurst No. 4

by Joe Passov

Inside the Course Tiger Woods Will Face in His Return

by Joe Passov
video

Tour Albany, Host of the Hero World Challenge

Looking For Family Fun? Here are the Best Golf Courses for Kids

by Joe Passov

Brazil Golf Official on Olympic Course: We Are Not Giving Up

by GOLF WIRE

The 25 Best Deals, Steals and Bargains in Golf

by Josh Sens

Adios Fidel, Hello Tiger: The Future of Golf in Cuba

10

10 Best Golf Courses in Australia

Best Flight Deals for Your Winter Golf Escape

by GOLF WIRE
20

The Best Donald Ross Golf Courses

Golf Kaua'i: The Garden Isle's Big Five Are Pretty Sweet

by Michael Chwasky

TPC Sawgrass Renovations Will Have Big Impact on Players Championship

by Josh Sens

Sea Island Resort in Georgia

by Eamon Lynch

Billy Horschel Wants to Be Like Ben Crenshaw

by GOLF WIRE

A Tee Time on Top of the World: At Nuuk Golfklub on the West Coast of Greenland Only the Strong Survive

by Bryce Gray

Crash Course: A Golfer's Weekend in San Diego

by Joe Passov
10

10 One-of-a-Kind Golf Holes on the PGA Tour

Trump National Golf Course Fairway Vandalized

by GOLF WIRE

Harbour Town Reopens a Month After Devastating Hurricane

by Joe Passov

Ask Travelin' Joe: Everything You Need to Know About Pebble Beach

by Joe Passov

The Best Tournament You've Never Heard Of: The Uncle Tony Invitational

by Alan Shipnuck
11

11 Best Public Golf Courses to Play in the Fall

Everything You Need to Know About Planning a Trip to Streamsong

by Coleman McDowell

Crash Course: A Golfer's Weekend in Chicago

by Joe Passov

Uber for Caddies? Yep, a New Company Is Striving to Pair Golfers With Loopers

by Josh Sens
18

The 18 Best Oceanside Golf Holes in America

Mazel Turf! So What If Israel Golf Culture Is Meh?

by Michael Bamberger
Load More