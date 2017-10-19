Play three Open courses and catch an NFL game in London on this epic golf trip

Fly into Manchester and your first round will be at this beauty: Royal Liverpool.

GOLF.com has made itineraries every year for the best places and weekends to catch some pigskin and make some pars, but as far as football and golf trips goes, there may be a new leader in the clubhouse.

Carr Golf, based out of Dublin, has assembled a world-class golf and football trip. The 7-day excursion, which must be timed correctly around NFL games in London, begins near Manchester with a round at Open rota course Royal Liverpool. Day 2 treks south for a round at Royal Birkdale, where Jordan Spieth recently won the British Open. Day 3 of the magical journey visits Royal Lytham & St. Annes, where Ernie Els won the Claret Jug in 2012.

From there it’s off to the London area, where Day 5 includes a round at Sunningdale Golf Club. Day 6 offers freedom to roam about London leading up to Day 7: Football day. Check out the itinerary below.

The package begins at approximately $6,550, but you’ll want to budget slightly more than that. The football tickets are not included.