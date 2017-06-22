Course and Travel

It's still early, but Tiger's new Chicago course could become the best urban track in America

Joe Passov
3 hours ago
After months of speculation and chatter, Tiger Woods Design's new Chicago project has revealed specifics. As first reported in the Chicago Tribune, the still-unnamed project has multiple hurdles left to clear, but the plan on how to do so is now in plain view. The new championship course will attempt to combine two tired, if well-situated munis on Chicago's south side, Jackson Park Golf Course and South Shore Golf Course. Could this new course rise to the top of Chicago's tournament tracks? My early call is a definite "maybe." If it gets built, it will be challenging, scenic and fun.

At first blush, the numbers make it sound like a classic U.S. Open test: 7,354 yards, against a stern par of 70—a Monster of the Midway. However, comments from his design team and Tiger's design philosophy tell a somewhat different story.

Woods wasn't in attendance at the big reveal yesterday, but TGR Design President Bryon Bell and senior design consultant Beau Welling were on hand. "We believe in catering the golf experience to a wide swath of people—juniors, elderly, avid players, not-so-avid players," said Welling. "One of Tiger's tenets is playability. How can we bring more people out to the golf course and allow them to have fun?"

Indeed, in Woods' previous designs, notably Diamante's El Cardinal in Mexico and at Bluejack National near Houston, he's stayed faithful to the idea that a course should embrace every playing style and ability, rather than merely test the pros. Always, he has emphasized walkability, playability and options around the greens. "I don't want people to lose a dozen balls when they play our courses," Woods once told me. "Pinehurst is a great example of a course that's tough for us (pros), but playable for everybody else. It gets players thinking, with options around the greens. We want lots of variety."

 

Conjured up from a long-closed, unfinished Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw project, Bluejack National benefits from a property that's somewhat unusual for Houston, with natural water hazards, elevation changes and mature trees, including its namesake oaks. Thank to these existing corridors from its previous life, and an abundance of natural hazards, Bluejack National possessed a rare maturity on opening day. Echoing his design philosophy first realized at Diamante's El Cardonal in Mexico, Woods says, "From a design standpoint, I try to create options, to make it friendly, but challenging for all levels." —Joe Passov
Diamante’s El Cardonal is a sturdy test from the tips, at 7,363 yards, par 72, with a slope of 140 and a rating of 75.9. From the middle set of the five tees, however, it’s a very manageable 6,291 yards, with a 70.9 rating and 127 slope. Fairways are wide (“it’s windy here,” Woods said, “so we provided width”), greens are large and sport of variety of shapes and contours and recoveries are easily in reach, even with the desert framing most of the holes.—Joe Passov
What makes the Oasis special? It can be played as both a 12-hole par-3 course OR a three-hole course featuring a par 3, 4 and 5. In the tweets Woods sent to announce the new short course, he shared that the 12-hole course could be played in an hour and the three-hole course in just over an hour. He also added, “I want to design fun, playable courses that bring people together and bring golfers back to the game.”—Sean Steinemann
Dubbed "The Playgrounds," the course will be 10 holes, ranging from 70 to 165 yards, and routed along the coast. There are plans for an 18-hole track as well, in addition to luxury cottages and beach-front estates that are currently under construction.—Coleman McDowell
Woods announced in December 2014 that he would team with Donald Trump to craft a new 18-hole championship course for Trump World Golf Club Dubai. The new course will be located within the 55 million square-foot master community of Akoya Oxygen, a Trump Organization/DAMAC Properties collaboration. Coincidence or not, the new course will be mostly located on the site of his aborted first design, Al Ruwaya, that was abandoned before completion in 2009.-– Joe Passov
In December, Woods announced that he would be a part of a major golf course renovation on Chicago’s South Side. The course is expected to range between 7,300 and 7,600 yards and could be joined by a short course or par-3 course. "This project can create incredible possibilities for the community on the South Side," Woods said. "We want to design a course that everyone will enjoy."
Woods will overhaul Beijing Tian’an Holiday Golf Club, a 27-hole facility just outside the capital that will reopen as Pacific Links National Golf Club. Woods has been hired by Pacific Links International, a Canada-based company that markets a global reciprocal membership plan to golfers. The course will anchor the "Pacific Links’ 27 Club," which the company says will feature a collection of 12 layouts in the Beijing and nearby Tianjin regions designed by such marquee names as Greg Norman, Ernie Els, Fred Couples and Pete Dye. –Josh Sens
Pacific Links National Golf Club, Beijing, China
Woods will overhaul Beijing Tian’an Holiday Golf Club, a 27-hole facility just outside the capital that will reopen as Pacific Links National Golf Club. Woods has been hired by Pacific Links International, a Canada-based company that markets a global reciprocal membership plan to golfers. The course will anchor the "Pacific Links’ 27 Club," which the company says will feature a collection of 12 layouts in the Beijing and nearby Tianjin regions designed by such marquee names as Greg Norman, Ernie Els, Fred Couples and Pete Dye. –Josh Sens
Similar to Woods's Cardoval design also at Diamante, this planned 18-hole course will offer golfers the chance to choose a variety of options from tee to green, with plenty of places for recovery shots and strategy. The course will be built in a low area of the land that is secluded and protected from wind.
The Oasis at Diamante, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Similar to Woods's Cardoval design also at Diamante, this planned 18-hole course will offer golfers the chance to choose a variety of options from tee to green, with plenty of places for recovery shots and strategy. The course will be built in a low area of the land that is secluded and protected from wind.
TGR Design announced April 18, 2017, that it has inked a deal to build its first public-access course, called Payne's Valley, for the Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo., just south of Branson on the Arkansas border. Woods will also design a short course. Already on the property are the Tom Fazio-designed Buffalo Ridge Springs course and the Jack Nicklaus-designed Top of the Rock, a splashy par-3 layout. Gary Player is opening another short course there, and Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw are working on a second championship course for Big Cedar Lodge, set to open in 2018.--Joe Passov
Payne's Valley, Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Missouri
TGR Design announced April 18, 2017, that it has inked a deal to build its first public-access course, called Payne's Valley, for the Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo., just south of Branson on the Arkansas border. Woods will also design a short course. Already on the property are the Tom Fazio-designed Buffalo Ridge Springs course and the Jack Nicklaus-designed Top of the Rock, a splashy par-3 layout. Gary Player is opening another short course there, and Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw are working on a second championship course for Big Cedar Lodge, set to open in 2018.--Joe Passov
PHOTOS: Tiger Woods's golf courses around the world
The new course will feature wide fairways, which Woods cites as a key component in the fun factor. "One of the things Tiger believes in strongly is width (of fairways)," said Welling. "Width makes it way more playable, keeps speed of play flowing. And it's more fun. Who wants to lose a golf ball? (Wider fairways) allows us to create hazards and bunkering to get that better player to have a make a decision off the tee. Tiger is an analytical guy. He wants to get people using their brain."

After all the warm and fuzzies are dispensed with, however, make no mistake—this will be a big-time test. The parkland flavor will yield to breezy, links-like conditions at different points on the routing, with six holes in view of Lake Michigan and several others that take in Jackson Park Harbor. Remember, this is the Windy City.

Notably, holes 12 through 14 will captivate. The par-3 12th will serve up a spectacular peninsula green, jutting into the lake and placing a premium on club selection and trajectory. The par-4 13th will play 362 yards, but if a professional event happens to come along—as anticipated—a back tee can stretch the hole to 543 yards and players would swat tee shots over a public-access beach and into the fairway.

The downtown vibe would be inescapable—and fantastic for course connoisseurs and public players. The opening par 4 would be a Justin Thomas three-wood away from the Obama Presidential Library. Portions of the back nine would yield brilliant panoramas of the Chicago skyline. Historic thoroughfares will continue to bisect the track, though newly constructed underpasses would allow golfers to avoid the honks and fumes. In short, this could be the greatest urban golf course in America.

That said, the projected opening date of 2020 is a long way off. Many more issues need to be resolved, including the debate on whether carts will be permitted on the new layout. Either way, the prospect of this new course is tantalizing, and as of yesterday, that much closer to reality.

An aerial view of the current layout at Jackson Park golf course in Chicago.
Chicago Tribune

