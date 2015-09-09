Top 100 Courses in the World 2015

GOLF Magazine's biennial Top 100 Courses in the World Rankings are determined by a 100-strong international panel whose members include major-championship winners, architects, journalists and a cadre of connoisseurs who have played all of the world's top 100 courses. Panelists evaluate a ballot of 493 courses. Although there are no set-in-stone criteria they must follow, we have confidence in their sense of what constitutes "greatness" in a course.

Each course that places in the top three on a ballot earns 100 points; spots 4-10 earn 85 points, followed by 11–25 (70 pts), 26–50 (60 pts), 51–75 (50 pts), 76–100 (40 pts), 101–150 (30 pts), 151–200 (20 pts), 201–250 (10 pts) and 251+ (0 pts). Course owners can’t vote for their properties, and architects can't vote for their original designs.

1. Pine Valley Pine Valley, N.J., U.S. George Crump/H.S. Colt, 1918

2. Cypress Point Pebble Beach, Calif., U.S. Alister MacKenzie, 1928

3. St. Andrews (Old Course) St. Andrews, Scotland Nature, 1400s

​4. Augusta National Augusta, Ga., U.S. Alister MacKenzie/Bobby Jones, 1933

5. Royal County Down Newcastle, N. Ireland Old Tom Morris, 1889

6. Shinnecock Hills Southampton, N.Y., U.S. William Flynn, 1931

7. Pebble Beach Pebble Beach, Calif., U.S. Jack Neville/Douglas Grant, 1919

8. Oakmont Oakmont, Pa., U.S. Henry Fownes, 1903

9. Muirfield Gullane, Scotland Old Tom Morris, 1891/H.S. Colt, 1925

10. National Golf Links of America Southampton, N.Y., U.S. C.B. Macdonald, 1911

11. Merion (East) Ardmore, Pa., U.S. Hugh Wilson, 1912

12. Royal Melbourne (West) Melbourne, Australia Alister MacKenzie, 1926

13. Sand Hills Mullen, Neb., U.S. Bill Coore/Ben Crenshaw, 1994

14. Royal Dornoch (Championship) Dornoch, Scotland Old Tom Morris, 1886

15. Royal Portrush (Dunluce) Portrush, N. Ireland H.S. Colt, 1929

16. Pinehurst (No. 2) Pinehurst, N.C., U.S. Donald Ross, 1907

17. Ballybunion (Old) Ballybunion, Ireland Lionel Hewson, 1906/Tom Simpson, 1936

18. Fishers Island Fishers Island, N.Y., U.S. Seth Raynor, 1926

19. Seminole Juno Beach, Fla., U.S. Donald Ross, 1929

20. Winged Foot (West) Mamaroneck, N.Y., U.S. A.W. Tillinghast, 1923

21. Pacific Dunes Bandon, Ore., U.S. Tom Doak, 2001

22. Crystal Downs Frankfort, Mich., U.S. Alister MacKenzie/Perry Maxwell, 1932

23. Trump Turnberry (Ailsa) Turnberry, Scotland Willie Fernie, 1902/P. Mac-kenzie Ross, 1951

24. San Francisco San Francisco, Calif., U.S. A.W. Tillinghast, 1918

25. Carnoustie (Championship) Carnoustie, Scotland A.Robertson, 1842/Old Tom Morris, 1872/James Braid, 1926

26. Chicago Wheaton, Ill., U.S. C.B. Macdonald, 1895/Seth Raynor, 1923

27. Prairie Dunes Hutchinson, Kan., U.S. Perry Maxwell, 1937/Press Maxwell, 1957

28. Kingston Heath Melbourne, Australia Dan Soutar 1925/Alister MacKenzie, 1928

29. Riviera Pacific Palisades, Calif., U.S. George C. Thomas Jr./Billy Bell Sr., 1926

30. Los Angeles (North) Los Angeles, Calif., U.S. George C. Thomas Jr., 1921

31. Friar's Head Baiting Hollow, N.Y., U.S. Bill Coore/Ben Crenshaw, 2003

32. Royal Birkdale Southport, England George Lowe Jr., 1889/Fred Hawtree, 1932

33. Royal St. George's Sandwich, England W. Laidlaw Purves, 1887

34. The Country Club (Clyde/Squirrel) Brookline, Mass., U.S. Willie Campbell, 1895/Rees Jones, 1985

35. Sunningdale (Old) Sunningdale, England Willie Park Jr., 1901/H.S. Colt, 1922

36. Barnbougle (Dunes) Bridport, Tasmania, Australia Tom Doak/Mike Clay-ton, 2004

37. New South Wales La Perouse, Australia Alister MacKenzie, 1928/Eric Apperly, 1951

38. Diamante (Dunes) Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Davis Love III/Mark Love/Paul Cowley, 2010

39. Casa de Campo (Teeth of the Dog) La Romana, Dominican Republic, Pete Dye, 1971

40. Cape Kidnappers Hawke's Bay, New Zealand Tom Doak, 2004

41. Lahinch (Old) Lahinch, Ireland Old Tom Morris, 1894/Alister MacKenzie, 1927

42. Hirono Kobe, Japan C.H. Alison, 1932

43. Nine Bridges Jeju Island, South Korea Ron Fream/David Dale, 2001

44. Oakland Hills (South) Bloomfield Hills, Mich., U.S. Donald Ross, 1917/Robert Trent Jones Sr., 1950

45. Morfontaine Senlis, France Tom Simpson, 1927

46. Bethpage (Black) Farmingdale, N.Y., U.S. A.W. Tillinghast, 1936

47. Shanqin Bay Bo'ao, Hainan Island, China Bill Coore/Ben Cren-shaw, 2012

48. Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, Scotland Martin Hawtree, 2012

49. Royal Troon (Old) Troon, Scotland Willie Fernie, 1887

50. Kiawah Island (Ocean) Kiawah Island, S.C., U.S. Pete Dye, 1991

51. Garden City Golf Club Garden City, N.Y., U.S. Devereux Emmet, 1899/Walter Travis, 1906

52. Whistling Straits (Straits) Kohler, Wis., U.S. Pete Dye, 1998

53. Muirfield Village Dublin, Ohio, U.S. Jack Nicklaus/Desmond Muirhead, 1974

54. TPC Sawgrass (Stadium) Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., U.S. Pete Dye, 1980

55. Portmarnock (Old) Portmarnock, Ireland George Ross/W.C. Pickeman, 1894

56. Shoreacres Lake Bluff, Ill., U.S. Seth Raynor, 1921

57. Camargo Indian Hill, Ohio, U.S. Seth Raynor, 1921

58. Oitavos Dunes Cascais, Portugal Arthur Hills, 2001

59. Baltusrol (Lower) Springfield, N.J., U.S. A.W. Tillinghast, 1922

60. Olympic (Lake) San Francisco, Calif., U.S. Sam Whiting, 1927

61. Royal Lytham & St. Annes Lytham St. Annes, England George Lowe Jr., 1897

62. Southern Hills Tulsa, Okla., U.S. Perry Maxwell, 1936

63. North Berwick (West) North Berwick, Scotland David Strath, 1878

64. Bandon Dunes Bandon, Ore., U.S. David McLay Kidd, 1999

65. Kingsbarns St. Andrews, Scotland Kyle Phillips, 2000

66. Maidstone East Hampton, N.Y., U.S. Willie Park Jr., 1924

67. Kawana (Fuji) Kawana, Japan C.H. Alison, 1936

68. Oak Hill (East) Rochester, N.Y., U.S. Donald Ross, 1923

69. Castle Stuart Inverness, Scotland Gil Hanse/Mark Parsinen, 2009

70. Woodhall Spa (Hotchkin) Woodhall Spa, England Harry Vardon, 1905/H.S. Colt, 1912/V. Hotchkin, 1926

71. Somerset Hills Bernardsville, N.J., U.S. A.W. Tillinghast, 1918

72. The Golf Club New Albany, Ohio, U.S. Pete Dye, 1967

73. Ellerston Ellerston, Australia Greg Norman/Bob Harrison, 2001

74. Quaker Ridge Scarsdale, N.Y., U.S. A.W. Tillinghast, 1926

75. Cabot Links Inverness, Nova Scotia, Canada Rod Whitman, 2012

76. Ayodhya Links Bangkok, Thailand Thom-son/Perrett/Lobb/Pitak Intrawityanunt, 2007

77. Cruden Bay Cruden Bay, Scotland Herbert Fowler/Tom Simpson, 1926

78. Ballyneal Holyoke, Colo., U.S. Tom Doak, 2006

79. Inverness Toledo, Ohio, U.S. Donald Ross, 1919

80. Ganton Ganton, England Harry Vardon, 1905

81. California Golf Club of S.F. S. San Francisco, Calif., U.S. A.V. Macan, 1926/A. MacKenzie, 1928/Kyle Phillips, 2007

82. Royal Liverpool Hoylake, England George Morris, 1869

83. Waterville Waterville, Ireland Eddie Hackett, 1973

84. Winged Foot (East) Mamaroneck, N.Y., U.S. A.W. Tillinghast, 1923

85. Barnbougle Lost Farm Bridport, Tasmania, Australia Bill Coore/Ben Cren-shaw, 2010

86. Walton Heath (Old) Tadworth, England Herbert Fowler, 1904

87. St. George's Islington, Ontario, Canada Stanley Thompson, 1929

88. Royal Porthcawl Porthcawl, Wales H.S. Colt, 1913

89. Swinley Forest Ascot, England H.S. Colt, 1910

90. European Club Brittas Bay, Ireland Pat Ruddy, 1992

91. Harbour Town Hilton Head Island, S.C., U.S. Pete Dye/Jack Nicklaus, 1969

92. Koninklijke Haagsche Wassenaar, Netherlands H.S. Colt/C.H. Alison, 1938/Frank Pont, 2007

93. Machrihanish Machrihanish, Scotland Charles Hunter, 1876/Old Tom Morris, 1879

94. Kauri Cliffs Kerikeri, New Zealand David Harman, 2000

95. Sunningdale (New) Sunningdale, England H.S. Colt, 1922

96. Tokyo Tokyo, Japan Komyo Ohtani, 1940

97. Durban Country Club Durban, South Africa Laurie Waters/George Waterman, 1922

98. Rye Camber, England H.S. Colt, 1894/Tom Simpson, 1932/Guy Campbell, 1938

99. Valderrama Sotogrande, Spain Robert Trent Jones Sr., 1974

100. Cabo del Sol (Ocean) Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Jack Nicklaus, 1994