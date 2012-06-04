Tiger Woods's agent Mark Steinberg arrested for DWI in suburban New York

NEW YORK — Tiger Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, has been arrested on drunken driving charges in suburban New York.



Police say Steinberg was stopped during a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night in Ardsley and arrested on DWI and aggravated DWI charges.



Sgt. David Fisher says Steinberg, who told authorities who he was, was arrested after he was issued a field sobriety test. Police say his blood alcohol content was .18 percent. The legal limit in New York for DWI is .08 percent.



Woods says he spoke to Steinberg before Sunday's final round at the Memorial. Woods, who won the tournament, declined further comment.



Steinberg did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.