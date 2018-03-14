Here's what you get when you win the Masters

There are lots of benefits that come with being a major champion, but the perks of winning your major at Augusta might top them all.

First and foremost, you get the ultra-cool, custom fit, members-and-winners-only green jacket. And the previous year's winner helps you put it on for the first time on TV! You also have the honor of choosing the menu for the Champions Dinner the next year, and an invitation to attend every year after that.

Then there's the winner's check. In 2017, Sergio Garcia brought home $1.98 million — $180,000 more than Danny Willett pocketed the year before.

Mo' money, mo' problems? Not for the winner of the Masters. The 100 world ranking points he gets for winning can easily catapult him into the rankings' elite zone — meaning invitations to World Golf Championships, where there is no cut and thus, a continued flow of money. (Regular PGA Tour and European Tour event winners are generally awarded between 40 and 70 world ranking points, depending on the strength of the field.)

One of the many perks of winning the Masters: putting on your spiffy new green jacket for the first time. Charlotte Observer/Getty

And speaking of points, a Masters win is worth 600 PGA Tour FedEx Cup points, so a player will be well on his way to qualifying for the BMW Championship and Tour Championship at the end of the season — two more tournaments with no cut. And for players hoping to make this year's Ryder Cup team, points-earning power is doubled at the Masters and other major championships. (The European team qualifies via world ranking points and money earned in European Tour events, which include the major championships.)

Now for the exemptions. A Masters win gives you a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour, and a five-year exemption into the U.S. Open, British Open and PGA Championship. You also receive an invitation to the following year's Tournament of Champions, which takes place in Maui at the Kapaula Resort during the first week of January and is reserved only for PGA Tour winners. Oh yeah — there's no cut in that event either.

While winners of the other major championships are limited by exemptions that generally last 10 years (or until you're 60), perhaps the single greatest perk of winning the Masters is this: You receive a lifetime exemption into the tournament, and an honorary membership into the most storied and prestigious club in the country. In short, not a bad haul for four days of good golf!