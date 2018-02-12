The British Open will return to St. Andrews in 2021

The year 2021 will mark the 150th playing of the Open Championship, and the Old Course at St. Andrews has been selected as the host venue for the 30th time, the R&A announced.

The last time the Open was played at St. Andrews, Zach Johnson claimed his second major championship by defeating Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman in four-hole aggregate playoff.

Previous winners at St. Andrews include Louis Oosthuizen in 2010, Tiger Woods in 2005 and 2000, and John Daly in 1995.

This year's Open Championship will be played at Carnoustie, followed by Royal Portrush in 2019, Royal St. George's in 2020, and St. Andrews in 2021.