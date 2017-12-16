Jack Nicklaus 'not interested at all' in watching Tiger's comeback

While the golf world waited with bated breath to witness Tiger's first competitive swings in nearly a year at the Hero World Challenge earlier this month, there's one high-profile name who won't be tuning in to see if Tiger can maintain the solid form he showed in the Bahamas with his tie for ninth.

In an interview with Golfweek from Orlando, where he's competing in the PNC Father/Son challenge with his grandson, Gary Nicklaus Jr., Jack Nicklaus was asked if he would be among those eagerly watching Tiger's return.

"I'm not interested at all," the 18-time major winner said.

Jack Nicklaus says he wishes Tiger well, but he's 'not interested at all' in watching his comeback. Scott Halleran/Getty

Ouch! The Golden Bear than softened his take by elaborating.

“Do I wish [Tiger] well? Yeah, but I’m not interested in watching him,” Nicklaus said. “I’ve watched him play golf for 20-something years, why would I want to go watch more? I don’t watch anybody play golf.”

It's good to know we can count on Jack to give it to us straight.