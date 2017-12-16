Jack Nicklaus 'not interested at all' in watching Tiger's comeback

1:01 | Tour & News
Tiger Woods ends Hero World Challenge with promising round
Tiger Woods shot 68 to end his week at the Hero World Challenge, his first tournament since early February.
By Jessica Marksbury
Saturday, December 16, 2017

While the golf world waited with bated breath to witness Tiger's first competitive swings in nearly a year at the Hero World Challenge earlier this month, there's one high-profile name who won't be tuning in to see if Tiger can maintain the solid form he showed in the Bahamas with his tie for ninth.

In an interview with Golfweek from Orlando, where he's competing in the PNC Father/Son challenge with his grandson, Gary Nicklaus Jr., Jack Nicklaus was asked if he would be among those eagerly watching Tiger's return.

"I'm not interested at all," the 18-time major winner said.

Jack Nicklaus says he wishes Tiger well, but he's 'not interested at all' in watching his comeback.

Scott Halleran/Getty

Ouch! The Golden Bear than softened his take by elaborating. 

“Do I wish [Tiger] well? Yeah, but I’m not interested in watching him,” Nicklaus said. “I’ve watched him play golf for 20-something years, why would I want to go watch more? I don’t watch anybody play golf.”

It's good to know we can count on Jack to give it to us straight.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN