WATCH: Dustin Johnson blasts longest drive on Tour since 2013

Dustin Johnson hit a 439-yard drive on the 16th hole during the first round at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Yep, you heard that right -- 439 yards. See it for yourself below:

Johnson won the tournament last year and is looking to defend his title. It's the longest measured drive on Tour since Phil Mickelson launched a 450-yard bomb ​at the 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral.

Johnson already held the mark for longest drive on Tour this year. He hit a 428-yarder on the 18th hole of the Plantation Course at Kapalua, at the SBS Tournament of Champions, in January. He also has two other drives that register among the 10 longest tee shots on this year: again at Kapalua (409) and at the Memorial (413).

Top 10 longest drives on the PGA Tour in 2017. PGATour.com

Johnson went on to birdie the 16th hole after his monster drive.