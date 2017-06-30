Houston golf course vandals apprehended by police

Teenage vandals on an ATV caused severe damage to the 16th green at the Golf Club of Houston.

It was a sight that would make any golfer cringe: The perfectly manicured 16th green at the Golf Club of Houston, annual host of the PGA Tour's Shell Houston Open, marred by deep trenches—intentional vandalism perpetrated by two teenagers taking a joyride on their ATV.

Luckily, course security cameras recorded the vandals in the act, and Golf Advisor reports that thanks to the eagle eyes of the Club's director of agronomy and an off-duty police officer, when the boys returned to the area around the course for another spin on their ATV the following day, they were recognized, followed home, and apparently apprehended by police.

The good news? The green has already been repaired (see photo below), and although the boys' parents have offered to pay for the damage, the monetary extent of what was done is still unknown.