ClubTest 2017: Bettinardi Queen B #8 putter review

CATEGORY: Blade Putters

PRICE: $400

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The carbon steel head has a honeycomb face pattern that's firmer than the company's other millings.

DISTANCE CONTROL Smooth, immediate roll off the beautiful honeycomb-patterned face; what testers want in their hands with the match on the line—money from in close, and capable of dropping bombs from long range; heavier, stable head means you don't have to hit it in the center to get good results. FEEL Velvety through the stroke and quiet at impact; crisp, with consistent pace on center hits; exemplary balance with a slight toe hang that opens it up to a range of stroke types; feedback on misses can help players improve. LOOK Fairly short from heel to toe, but mass at the edges boosts forgiveness; square profile and single alignment line frame the ball; a piece of fine craftsmanship you’d be proud to play.

"As much a work of art as it is lethally accurate. Long live the Queen Bee!"

Cons

A few find the putter too bulky for a blade, while a couple of others wish it were longer from toe to heel for greater control; not everyone loves the single-bend shaft.

Bottom Line

One of the best in the blade category. The Bettinardi Queen B #8 mixes premium looks with top-shelf control and feel.