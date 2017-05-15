ClubTest 2017: Bettinardi Queen B #8 putter review

CATEGORY: Blade Putters
PRICE: $400
WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The carbon steel head has a honeycomb face pattern that's firmer than the company's other millings.
"As much a work of art as it is lethally accurate. Long live the Queen Bee!"
Cons
A few find the putter too bulky for a blade, while a couple of others wish it were longer from toe to heel for greater control; not everyone loves the single-bend shaft.
Bottom Line
One of the best in the blade category. The Bettinardi Queen B #8 mixes premium looks with top-shelf control and feel.