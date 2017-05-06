Tour & News

Patrick Reed surges ahead at Wells Fargo

Saturday May 6th, 2017
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Patrick Reed birdied his final two holes for a 5-under 67 to surge into the lead Saturday at the Wells Fargo Championship, but not by much.

With one round remaining at Eagle Point, the tournament remains wide open, even for Dustin Johnson.

Reed stuffed a short iron into 4 feet on No. 17 and reached the 580-yard 18th hole in two for a two-putt birdie, giving him a one-shot lead over John Rahm of Spain and Alex Noren of Sweden.

Noren missed a 5-foot birdie putt on the last hole that would have tied Reed at 8-under 208. Noren and Rahm each shot 69.

Seventeen players were within four shots of the lead. That includes Phil Mickelson (69) and Johnson, who had a 67 despite missing a half-dozen chances from inside 15 feet on pure greens.

