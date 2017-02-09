Greenbrier Resort announces re-opening of its golf courses

Designed by C.B. Macdonald, a looming figure in the early history of American golf, Old White TPC pays homage to golf's European ancestry, with holes modeled after famous counterparts at Prestwick, North Berwick and St. Andrews.

After sustaining damage from severe flooding last summer, the Greenbrier Resort's famous golf courses have been out of commission for many months.

But now there is some good news. The resort recently posted reopening dates for the spring and summer for its three courses, including the Old White TPC, where the Greenbrier Classic is hosted each year.

The 2017 Greenbrier Classic is set to go ahead as planned from July 3-9, with the Old White's reopening date officially set for July 10. Last year the tournament was canceled in the wake of the devastation caused to the resort and the region by flooding. The Greenbrier course will open March 1 and the Meadows will open on May 26.

