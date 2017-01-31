Bob Parsons: PXG clubs 'going to cost a lot more'

The price tag on some of the most expensive clubs in golf might be getting even bigger.

GoDaddy founder Bob Parsons has been throwing big money around golf since he launched Parson Xtreme Golf in 2015. The billionaire, who (in)famously boasted that he spent about $350,000 on golf clubs in a single year, seems to think his customers won’t mind splurging on their sticks either.

Parsons told the Arizona Republic that the price of PXG clubs, which already retail around $5,000 for a full set, could be going up.

"We're working on a process that has never been done before and is incredibly expensive," he said. "Our next set of clubs are going to cost a lot more.”