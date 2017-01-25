Pro golfer who struggled shoots 68, tweets 'f--- you all'

Greg Eason had a big rebound round, and then a message for his haters.

You might have heard that Greg Eason has struggled to begin the Web.com tour season.

He shot 91-95 to begin the season at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, losing 32 balls, and then shot a first-round 90 at the Great Abaco Classic on Sunday. The 90 also included a decuple-bogey 15 on the par-5 18th hole, which was the highest one-hole score ever recorded in the Web.com's history.

BUT, things turned around for Eason on Monday. He shot a bogey-free four-under 68. To clarify, he has yet to shoot a round in the 70s or 80s this year.

Eason still missed the cut, but we are glad he’s finding his rhythm. After his round, he even fired off this tweet.