After being challenged to retrieve golf balls from a lake, a 29-year-old man was killed by a crocodile on a South African golf course on Wednesday.

According to a Bloomberg report, Jacques Van der Sandt was attacked by a 13-foot-long crocodile while he was waist-deep in the water attempting to get golf balls at Skukuza Golf Course.

“It’s an unfortunate incident where a promising life was cut short; our condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim,” Freek Venter, the general manager of conservation at Kruger National Park, said in a statement. “Investigations are on-going to establish the exact circumstances as it was an unnatural death.”

Reports state Van der Sandt is the son of a park employee. Rangers killed the crocodile after a two-hour search.

