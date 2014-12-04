Tiger Woods is going back into the restaurant business.

Woods announced on Tuesday that he is opening "The Woods Jupiter: Sports and Dining Club" in Jupiter, Fla. The building hasn’t been completed yet, but a statement from the developers at Allied Capital and Development of South Florida expect the 5,900-square-foot restaurant to open in early 2015.

Woods described his vision of the restaurant as relaxed and friendly. Another appeal to diners might be the possibily of seeing Woods at the restaurant, which will be close to his mansion in Hobe Sound, Fla.

“I envision a place where people can meet friends, watch sports on TV and enjoy a great meal,”Woods said. “I wanted to build it locally where I live and where it could help support the community.”

While not known as a "foodie," Woods' menu choices for the Masters champions dinner have shown an evolution since he served cheeseburgers and milkshakes after his first win in 1997. At later champions dinners, Woods served porterhouse steaks, fajitas and sushi.

Celebrities and satellite businesses have not always been so successful; Flavor Flav’s Flav’s Fried Chicken, Hulk Hogan’s Pastamania, and Britney Spears’ Nyla restaurant to name just a few. Woods himself was an investor in eight sports-themed All Star Cafes, which followed parent company Planet Hollywood into bankruptcy in 1999. (Graeme McDowell's Nona Blue restaurant in Orlando appears to be a notable exception so far.)

But The Buzz Agency’s Julie Mullen, whose firm handled the restaurant announcement, compared Woods’ involvement in the restaurant to John Elway’s car dealership. (Elway owned five Denver-area car dealerships, which he sold in 1997 for $82.5 million.)

“This is not somebody buying his name to use as a franchise,” said Mullen. “This is a project [Tiger] is very involved in. He’s going to be very hands on.”

The announcement has sparked hilarity in the Twitterverse, after golf writers Jim Moriarty and Alan Shipnuck tossed around potential “sandwich names."

The Phil Sandwich: a giant cheese ball. Plus white bread "@GWMoriarty Tiger's gonna have a restaurant? Let the sandwich naming contest begin — Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) September 30, 2014

@AlanShipnuck @GWMoriarty The Furyk...don't know what's in it but you definitely choke at the end — Asher (@KellyChipBer) September 30, 2014

@AlanShipnuck The Bubba: Changes daily depending on which way the wind is blowing and always served with a glass of whine. — Kent Erickson (@KentE66) September 30, 2014

@AlanShipnuck @GWMoriarty The Miguel Angel Jimenez: foie gras, shaved truffles, kobe roast beef, served with a cigar and a fine rioja. — Mark In Victoria (@markinvictoria) September 30, 2014

@AlanShipnuck the Jordan spieth: a beautiful, perfectly built and crafted brisket, that keeps falling apart when you pick it up. — Alan Baird (@alan_baird) September 30, 2014

@AlanShipnuck the Tiger...no sandwich, unlimited side dishes! — Jason Ashley (@JasonAshley6) September 30, 2014

AP Tiger Woods and Monica Seles at the opening of the All-Star Cafe in Atlantic City in April 1997.

If you don't remember the All-Star Cafe -- or the 1990s -- here's a reminder:

This article was originally posted on Oct. 1, 2014.

