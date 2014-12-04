Menu Close
Former Top Gear Hosts Show Off Terrible Golf Swings
Rory McIlroy Plays St. Andrews From Home in Video Game
iPhone Android
Mike Weir to Take Indefinite Leave From Competitive Golf
Greg Norman Tells Gary Player He Will Take Lie Detector Test On Chambers Bay
Jimmy Fallon Congratulates Jordan Spieth, Mocks Tiger Woods During Tonight Show Monologue
Rory McIlroy's Former Home Is For Sale If You Can Flip the Bill
Cheyenne Woods Distances Herself from Tiger Woods on Derek Jeter's Players Tribune
Donald Trump Offers To Let LPGA Move Women's British Open From Trump Turnberry
Danny Lee Gives Fan His Callaway Driver Mid-Round at Travelers Championship
Miguel Angel Jimenez Makes Ace, Wins 288 Bottles of Beer
Fans Steal Cart, Park it at Pub
Nebraska Homeowner Fights to Keep Dream Backyard Golf Course
Snake Spotted in Hole At Deerwood Golf Course In Kingwood, Texas
Kangaroo Spotted Playing With Flags at Australian Country Club
Ernie Els Misses One of the Shortest Putts You Will Ever See
Brian Henninger Shanks Tee Shot into Water
Tiger Woods Tries a New 'Course' -- 'The Woods Jupiter: Sports and Dining Club' Restaurant to Open in Early 2015

Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Tiger Woods of the USA eats a sandwich during day one of the 2010 Australian Masters.

by Marika Washchyshyn
Posted: Thu Dec. 4, 2014
Tiger Woods is going back into the restaurant business. 

Woods announced on Tuesday that he is opening "The Woods Jupiter: Sports and Dining Club" in Jupiter, Fla. The building hasn’t been completed yet, but a statement from the developers at Allied Capital and Development of South Florida expect the 5,900-square-foot restaurant to open in early 2015.

Woods described his vision of the restaurant as relaxed and friendly. Another appeal to diners might be the possibily of seeing Woods at the restaurant, which will be close to his mansion in Hobe Sound, Fla.

“I envision a place where people can meet friends, watch sports on TV and enjoy a great meal,”Woods said. “I wanted to build it locally where I live and where it could help support the community.”

While not known as a "foodie," Woods' menu choices for the Masters champions dinner have shown an evolution since he served cheeseburgers and milkshakes after his first win in 1997. At later champions dinners, Woods served porterhouse steaks, fajitas and sushi.

Celebrities and satellite businesses have not always been so successful; Flavor Flav’s Flav’s Fried Chicken, Hulk Hogan’s Pastamania, and Britney Spears’ Nyla restaurant to name just a few. Woods himself was an investor in eight sports-themed All Star Cafes, which followed parent company Planet Hollywood into bankruptcy in 1999. (Graeme McDowell's Nona Blue restaurant in Orlando appears to be a notable exception so far.)

But The Buzz Agency’s Julie Mullen, whose firm handled the restaurant announcement, compared Woods’ involvement in the restaurant to John Elway’s car dealership. (Elway owned five Denver-area car dealerships, which he sold in 1997 for $82.5 million.)

“This is not somebody buying his name to use as a franchise,” said Mullen. “This is a project [Tiger] is very involved in. He’s going to be very hands on.”

The announcement has sparked hilarity in the Twitterverse, after golf writers Jim Moriarty and Alan Shipnuck tossed around potential “sandwich names."

If you don't remember the All-Star Cafe --  or the 1990s -- here's a reminder:
Tiger Woods and Monica Seles
AP
Tiger Woods and Monica Seles at the opening of the All-Star Cafe in Atlantic City in April 1997.

This article was originally posted on Oct. 1, 2014.

For more news that golfers everywhere are talking about, follow @golf_com on Twitter, like us on Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube video channel.

