Javier Ballesteros, the eldest son of five-time major champion Seve Ballesteros, has announced his arrival to the professional circuit.

Ballesteros, 23, shared the news on Twitter Friday.

Just turned Pro today! pic.twitter.com/G96smwjrvR — Javier Ballesteros (@J_Ballesteros1) November 14, 2014

"He taught me everything or almost everything I know about golf, and I would have loved him to see me turning pro," Ballesteros told Spanish media. "I am sure he would be very proud."

(RELATED: Javier Ballesteros Wins Amateur Tournament in Madrid)

Ballesteros will attempt to qualify for the third-tier Alps Tour in December. The late Seve won 87 titles including three Open Championship titles and two Masters, and played in eight Ryder Cups. He died in 2011 at the age of 54 from complications due to brain cancer.

Will Ballesteros Junior possess his father's great talent? Only time will tell.

This article was originally posted on Nov. 15, 2014.

For more news that golfers everywhere are talking about, follow @golf_com on Twitter, like us on Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube video channel.