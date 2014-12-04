Junior Golfer Makes Albatross on 18th Hole at Pebble Beach

In case you missed it, 17-year-old golfer Christopher Meyers accomplished one of the rarest feats in golf at one of the most famous finishing holes in the game.

During the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach, which pairs junior golfers with a mentor in the Champions Tour event, Meyers of The First Tee of Tucson was looking for a birdie to force a playoff on the 18th hole.

He got way more than that when he sunk an albatross for the win. And if you don’t believe it, much like Meyers’ partner Lee Janzen, take a look at the video above.

The Stanford-bound high school senior hit a 4-iron from 203 yards out, according to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle. It's believed to be the first double eagle ever made on No. 18 during a tournament at Pebble Beach.

“I was just stunned,” Meyers told the Chronicle. “I couldn’t believe the ball went in the hole from there.”

This article was originally posted on Sept. 29, 2014.

