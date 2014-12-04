IBM CEO Ginni Rometty Is Augusta National's Newest Female Member

It took almost 80 years for Augusta National Golf Club to admit its first female members, but only another two years to add a third.

Ginni Rometty, the CEO of IBM, has been admitted to the famously exclusive club, according to Bloomberg News. Rometty joins former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice and finance executive Darla Moore, who were admitted together in August 2012, breaking the gender barrier of a club that opened in 1933.

Rometty’s ascension to the top of IBM brought renewed attention to Augusta's membership policies, since the club had invited previous CEOs to become members. IBM has been a sponsor of the Masters since 2002. Both Augusta National and Rometty had consistently declined to be drawn into a public discussion on whether she would become a member.

Calls to Augusta National and to IBM for comment were not immediately returned. Augusta National does not typically comment on its members.

IBM has acknowledged that Rometty is a golfer, though not a frequent one. She maintains a handicap index of 35.4 at Shadow Wood Country Club in Bonita Springs, Florida, and at the Country Club of Purchase in New York.

This article was originally posted on Nov. 13, 2014.

