Thanksgiving Day is not just a time to watch football –- this year, you can take in the start of one of the greatest sport rivalries of all time between the King and the Golden Bear.

The USGA Museum, in partnership with Fox and Ross Greenburg Productions, brings an hour-long documentary on Jack Nicklaus’ first major win to the small screen. The win at Oakmont Country Club signaled the beginning of golf's storied rivalry between Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

The film will take viewers back to 1962 with original footage from the USGA Museum, Oakmont Country Club, Augusta National Golf Club, the Jack Nicklaus Museum and the R&A. Present-day interviews of Nicklaus, Palmer and other notables like Gary Player provide commentary.

The USGA said that while they are pursuing options for other documentaries in the future, none have been confirmed.

“1962 U.S. Open” was first broadcast in June 2012 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Nicklaus’ win, but you can see it all again at 3 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 27 on local Fox listings.

You can watch the trailer below.

This article was originally posted on Nov. 24, 2014.

