Fred Couples has some advice for the the PGA of America: Chill out, guys.

In a recent episode of his SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio show, Couples lamented the PGA of America’s snap decision to gather a group of former team members and captains to try and sort through the mire that is Team USA’s incredibly dismal record at the Ryder Cup...just two weeks after the biennial event ended. In the last 10 meetings with Team Europe, the Americans have lost eight.

Couples, who has captained the last three U.S. Presidents Cup teams to victory in the relaxed style he's famous for, questioned the focus on a two-year process for Ryder Cup captains.

“…I keep hearing that, 'Well, we need a guy that gives it his all for two years.' For two years?” Couples said. “There's no two years for any of this. The two years is really going around and doing interviews and going to banquets and looking at the course and maybe six months before the Ryder Cup in Minnesota, then maybe you get your players to maybe come to Minnesota on an off week, play the day or two."

Couples wants the PGA of America to slow down. After all, they have just under 715 days to pull it all together.

"It's a little fast, for me,” Couples said. “I mean, I don't know why we need to even do any of this stuff just yet."

This article was originally posted on Oct. 15, 2014.

