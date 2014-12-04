Menu Close
Hot Links

Former PGA President Ted Bishop On Whether He Still Loves the PGA: 'Honestly, Not As Much'

Photo: Getty Images

October 2014 "@IanJamesPoulter -Faldo's record stands by itself. Six majors and all-time RC points. Yours vs. His? Lil Girl." - PGA President Ted Bishop on Ian Poulter's criticisms of former Ryder Cup captain Nick Faldo.

by Marika Washchyshyn
Posted: Thu Dec. 4, 2014
Install App

In his first blog post since the PGA of America fired him over a social media gaff, former PGA President Ted Bishop admitted that he loves the PGA a little less than he did before his ousting.

“Do I still love the PGA? Honestly, not as much,” Bishop wrote.

On October 23, Bishop posted on both Twitter and Facebook to attack Ian Poulter’s criticisms of former Ryder Cup captain Nick Faldo, in which he referred to Poulter as a ‘lil girl.’ By October 24, the PGA of America had relieved Bishop of his duties.

In his blog post, Bishop referred to a poll conducted by Golf.com, where the majority of Golf Magazine’s Top 100 Teachers believed he didn’t deserve the punishment he was dealt. Bishop wrote about the whole ordeal -- which you can read in full here -- titled, “The First Day of the Rest of My Life.”

“77 percent responded “No” and 23 percent said “Yes,”” Bishop wrote. “It doesn’t really matter because the PGA said yes. I was a volunteer in a non-profit Association. I did not get paid and spent over 370 days on the road in the past 23 months…I took this on because I loved the PGA and what it stands for.”

(PHOTOS: Ted Bishop's Excellent Misadventures as PGA of America President)

Bishop appeared on Golf Channel’s Morning Drive to apologize for his conduct and insist that he shouldn’t have been fired after refusing to accept the PGA’s resignation offer.

“My term was scheduled to end on November 22, itself an infamous day,” he wrote in the post. “I shot myself 29 days ahead of schedule.” 

Bishop expressed earlier sentiments about his advocating for women’s advancement in the sport, in retaliation to accusations that the Poulter tweet was sexist and discriminatory. He also mentioned an unlikely friendship materializing after being contacted by former USGA President Glen Nager, with whom he battled furiously over the banning of anchored putters.

“[Nager’s] advice to me was simple. Turn the corner and look forward. Appreciate my wonderful family and enjoy going to work every day at my golf course. He wisely advised me that you don’t get “do overs” in life.”

Bishop ended the post: “[Nager] has helped me turn the corner and start the rest of my life.”

This article was originally posted on Nov. 5, 2014.

This article was originally posted on Nov. 5, 2014.

