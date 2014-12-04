Bill Murray might have played a groundskeeper in Caddyshack, but he knew looping as well.

In an Oct. 8 interview with Howard Stern (transcribed by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel's Bob Wolfey), Murray said he started caddying at age 10 and that it was “a great education.” The lifelong golfer said spending long days on the course as a caddie taught him work ethic, social skills and respect.

“You learned a lot about how you wanted to be treated,” Murray said. “And you learned how to treat people by seeing how these people treated you.”

(GALLERY: 50 Greatest Bill Murray Golf Photos)

Murray told Stern he has met a lot of extraordinary people through golf.

“People dismiss golf as, oh, a bunch of men chasing this silly little ball,” said Murray. “But it’s not that. It’s a game really of self-report and there are codes of behavior and honor about it.”

Murray has become a crowd favorite by playing various pro-am tournaments year after year, including the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, which he won with D.A. Points in 2011, and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He said owes his skill at the game -- if not his wacky outfits -- to many years of being on the bag.

“I’m better than most people, as it turns out,” Murray said. “I’m pretty good. I’m sort of a single-digit golfer."

This article was originally posted on Oct. 16, 2014.

For more news that golfers everywhere are talking about, follow @golf_com on Twitter, like us on Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube video channel.