Hot Links

Tim Mickelson Qualifies for USGA Four-Ball Championship

by Marika Washchyshyn
Posted: Wed Dec. 3, 2014
Install App

Add another Mickelson to the 'must watch' list of golfers; Tim Mickelson, Arizona State golf's head coach and younger brother of Phil, is headed to the USGA Four-Ball Championship in May.

Mickelson and partner Jake Yount shot the lowest score of the 50 two-man teams at Poppy Hills, 63, to qualify for the event. Yount was Mickelson's former player during Mickelson's time at San Diego.

 

Next stop: Olympic Club in May. #USGA #4ball #63

A photo posted by Tim Mickelson (@timmickasu) on Dec 12, 2014 at 3:47pm PST

 

Having played on the amateur tour before as a U.S. Mid-Amateur quarterfinalist in both 2007 and 2010, Mickelson is excited to prove he still has what it takes, aside from coaching his 25th-ranked Sun Devils to the Pac-12 Championship in April and the NCAA regionals in mid-May.

The USGA Four-Ball Championship will take place May 2-6 at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.

This article was originally posted on Dec. 3, 2014.

